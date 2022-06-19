Gymnast McKayla Maroney stuns braless in thigh-highs

McKayla Maroney in a car selfie. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

McKayla Maroney has put on a fierce fashion show as she delivers a huge lookbook. The 26-year-old Olympic gymnast has been upping her style game on Instagram, and her weekend share brought “happy” vibes as she confirmed the styles that have brought her joy of late.

McKayla boasts 1.4 million followers. Anyone refreshing their feeds on Saturday got their favorite gymnast showing off her figure and her on-point fashion game.

McKayla Maroney shows off fashion looks that make her ‘happy’

Opening without showing her face, the California-born sensation went animal-print in fuzzy leopard socks and a matching jacket as she rocked loud multicolor pants and red platforms while snapping a seated selfie in front of her mirror.

Next up came a cute and girly look as McKayla flaunted her Gold Medal figure in a slinky and frill-hem midi dress in pink, here going braless and pairing her dress with a checkered red cardigan.

Also included was a matching green pants set as Maroney peeped her abs – she went for a slightly lighter shade of green in a further slide as she opted for a bodysuit and coordinating coat ensemble.

Fans had to swipe away for the thigh-highs. Here, the GEICO spokesperson went racy in a deep-cut and shirtless cardigan worn with a Gucci belt. The brunette flaunted her cleavage in the selfie, adding in black thigh boots. “Some outfits that make me happy,” she wrote.

McKayla Maroney takes a selfie in cardigan and boots. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

McKayla occasionally injects designer vibes into her outfits. She’s shown off a Prada purse and a Louis Vuitton one. The star tends not to tag brands, though. There’s an exception to the rule, though as earlier this year, the London 2012 Olympics face debuted her own lip gloss collab, and it got plenty of shout-outs.

Posting in a pink bikini back in April, McKayla stunned fans as she announced her new makeup venture.

Sign up for our newsletter!

McKayla Maroney brings new lip gloss for summer beauty

“Ecstatic to be announcing my partnership with Miage Skincare today!! We just launched our lip gloss, with SPF and baby it’s the best tasting lip gloss in the game. It tastes like those thin mint girl scout cookies, mixed with the warmest vanilla. I dare you to get it,” McKayla wrote.

Maroney is not alone in the world of gymnasts partnering up with beauty brands. Olympic gymnast Nastia Liukin has a Celery Green skincare line with Volition. Superstar Simone Biles, meanwhile, has been a promo face for SK-II.