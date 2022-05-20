Gymnast McKayla Maroney squats deep in skintight spandex

McKayla Maroney selfie. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is pumping iron and perfecting her already steely-strong glutes during a gym workout. The 25-year-old might come with a former athlete status, but one look at her Instagram shows that retirement hasn’t changed much.

The London 2012 Olympic face is fresh from a slew of stories showing her weight training, and she threw in a super-cute gym look, too.

McKayla Maroney shows off power iron session in gym

Posting for her 1.4 million followers on Thursday, McKayla shared videos of herself handling a major barbell while delivering slow, deep, and controlled squats on her Instagram Stories.

Showing off her toned figure, the brunette beauty kept her legs wide apart while in tight green bike shorts

The GEICO spokesperson, shot from behind, paired her shorts with a cropped black hoodie, also sporting light gray socks and Nike sneakers.

Fans watched McKayla go up and down without moving her spine much. She even threw in a cute selfie at the end, showing off her gorgeous smile.

A fan account captured the footage and shared it for all to see.

Text appeared reading: “Smith machine stays my favorite ever when I’m supposed to be doing an arm day.”

Maroney is a survivor of both anorexia and bulimia. She’s opened up on battling her weight in the past, with recent content on her Glowy by McKayla wellness Instagram touching on old behaviors in the context of gut health.

Earlier this year, and while posing in a stunning and figure-hugging dress, the California native told fans:

“For example when I did a raw vegan diet, I was so obsessed with eating “clean” and “perfect” but I wasn’t feeling good, or digesting well at all, and my skin paid the price. I just kept ignoring the red flags that this diet was not working for me. 🚩I got lost in dogmatic thinking, and this idea of perfect health. I thought I needed to suffer and do something crazy and extreme to be successfully healthy. (That way of thinking clearly came from gymnastics lol)🤦‍♀️.”

McKayla Maroney knows when to ‘simplify’ it all

She added: “Sometimes we just need to take a step back. Take a deep breath. Simplify, and above all just listen to our body.”

McKayla has also revealed not reacting too well to caffeine, although she does have a fondness for cute coffee shops serving them. In 2022, McKayla upped her NFT game, also launching her own lip gloss. Her Instagram is followed by Olympic gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman.