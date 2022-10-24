McKayla looks gorgeous in pink dress. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

McKayla Maroney is an accomplished olympian with a great sense of style.

Last week, McKayla Maroney stunned in a plunging pink dress.

The 26-year-old retired gymnast looked amazing in the outfit, which featured a delicate black floral pattern.

Wearing her waist-length brunette hair down, McKayla added an elegant gold necklace and bracelet to accessorize.

She also donned a large pair of gold hoop earrings for the selfie, which was taken in a car.

Finishing off the girly look, McKayla added a bold, bright pink lip and false lashes to accentuate her pretty features.

Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

McKayla Maroney poses for more car pictures

McKayla is no stranger to a car selfie.

The gold medallist has shared a couple in the last few months, including one earlier in October when she posed with a black car in the background.

In the picture shared with her 1.4 million Instagram followers, McKayla shone in a bright pink, turtlenecked sweater.

Her skin glowed as the light hit her, and she wore a pink gloss on her lips.

McKayla also added a unique eyeliner in the same hue as her top under her lash line, which gave the outfit a fun feel.

She captioned the image with a quote from psalm 16:11 and added a dove emoji as she wrote, “In your presence there is fullness of joy.”

In another photo, McKayla again posted a snap inside a car with a red leather interior.

This time, the athlete wore an orange top from her collection of brightly-colored knits.

With a high neck and short sleeves, the color was perfect to bring in the fall weather and also complimented her hair which she had pulled into a low ponytail look.

Again adding pink lipgloss and lashes, McKayla added a simple pair of small, gold hoop earrings to complete her outfit.

McKayla Maroney stuns in a nude mini dress

McKayla loves to showcase her passion for fashion and recently treated fans to a clip of her wearing a cute mini dress.

The star — who retired from professional gymnastics in 2016 — looked glamorous as she showed off her slim figure in the form-fitting, nude-colored gown.

Adding a matching, thin belt to the outfit, McKayla also wore a pair of strappy heels for added height, which showed off her toned legs.

McKayla wore her dark locks parted in the middle and pulled to one side, falling elegantly across her shoulder.