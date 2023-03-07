Gymnast McKayla Maroney shows off weekend style as she turns a hallway into a runway

McKayla Maroney may be an Olympic gymnast, but she’s also quite the fashionista and loves sharing her trendy outfits.

The 27-year-old Olympic gold medalist, known as one of the Fierce Five from the 2012 summer games, often snaps photos and videos of her outfits, twirling and posing for the perfect snap.

She did just that recently when she turned an ordinary hallway into her own runway — but only after taking a moment to snap photos in the elevator first.

For a series of photos and videos, McKayla wore a tight black crop top with a long fringe that came down past her knees. She paired the unique top with cropped plaid trousers, black knee-high boots, a big black purse, and matching black sunglasses.

In the video below, McKayla shared her outfit with a view from the back while she was still inside the elevator. Then, the clip changed and we could see her sashay down a hallway with her sunglasses on, but as she got closer to the camera, she removed the glasses and gave the videographer a knowing smile.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The music in the background was Arin Ray’s Stay For The Night.

Red is McKayla Maroney’s color

In another one of McKayla Maroney’s Instagram shares, she wore a strapless red dress that stole her fans’ hearts.

The dramatic dress, which featured a long flowy skirt and a thigh-high slit, was covered in feathers and perfectly matched McKayla’s signature red lip.

She wore the outfit to the Grammys, a night she will surely never forget, partly because she looked absolutely fabulous for such a huge night and also because the dress weighed 60 pounds. She called walking in the heavy gown a “beautiful nightmare.”

McKayla captioned a video of herself modeling the gorgeous Grammys gown by tagging the hairstylist, makeup artist, and clothing designers who helped create her iconic look.

It was a big night for McKayla, and she even shared in another photo set that her lip gloss from Miage Skincare was in the gift bags given to attendees that night.

McKayla Maroney partnered with Miage Skincare

The lip gloss McKayla referenced from the Grammys is Miage Bloom, a lip treatment balm that she claims smells like Thin Mint Girl Scout Cookies mixed with vanilla.

The lip treatment retails for $29.99 on the Miage website and is now getting rave reviews. In fact, McKayla’s favorite lip gloss was on Good Housekeeping’s list of 11 Best Lip Oils of 2022.

McKayla announced her partnership with the beauty brand in April 2022, which likely helped elevate Miage and allow Bloom to become a favorite of celebrities and beauty aficionados.

After all, the gorgeous gymnast has terrific lips and an enviable complexion, making her the perfect person to help promote skincare products.