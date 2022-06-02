Gymnast McKayla Maroney on a roll in tight yoga pants

Mckayla Maroney poses close up. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram



Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney proved that flipping around on the beam isn’t her only skill. The 26-year-old Gold Medal winner has been keeping in shape with fun outdoor activities, and a story on her Instagram this week confirmed she’s a fan of rollerblading.

Posting for her 1.4 million followers, McKayla sent out carefree vibes and her gorgeous smile while getting her heart rate up, and her outfit was cute, too.

McKayla Maroney enjoys sunny rollerblading session

Opting for selfie mode as a female companion accompanied her, McKayla filmed herself enjoying the California sunshine and wearing a baby pink cropped tee from sportswear giant Nike.

With her hair blowing in the wind as she got her exercise in, McKayla also donned tight and dark gray yoga pants, with the camera further taking in her gold hoop earrings and rosy-pink lip gloss.

McKayla filmed herself amid suburban streets and lawns, keeping it chill and happy after already working out – she kicked off her stories via an indoor gym session complete with weights.

The Glowy by McKayla founder didn’t identify her pal.

McKayla goes both conventional and unconventional with her workouts. Earlier in the pandemic and under full lockdown, the gymnast delighted her Instagram followers by dancing around with frozen peas from her kitchen freezer to turn her home into a workout space.

The beauty blogger is also making her mark beyond her fitness guru status, as she dedicates her Glowy wellness Instagram to a slew of healthy lifestyle-related topics, not limited to skincare and skin cancer prevention, gut health, and mental health.

McKayla Maroney ditched raw and vegan diet

Last month, McKayla looked back at her attempts to follow popular diet trends, revealing that two appealed to her at first, but they didn’t work out.

“When I did a raw vegan diet, I was so obsessed with eating “clean” and “perfect” but I wasn’t feeling good, or digesting well at all, and my skin paid the price. I just kept ignoring the red flags that this diet was not working for me,” she wrote, adding: “I got lost in dogmatic thinking, and this idea of perfect health. I thought I needed to suffer and do something crazy and extreme to be successfully healthy. (That way of thinking clearly came from gymnastics lol).”

McKayla’s Instagram is followed by Olympic gymnasts Nastia Liukin, Aly Raisman, and Simone Biles.