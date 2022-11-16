McKayla Maroney looked winter-ready in a short skirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

McKayla Maroney stuck the landing this past weekend with a winter-inspired look that featured a revealing miniskirt and thigh-high mesh boots.

The retired Olympic gymnast showed off her athletic figure in the pleated white skirt, which she paired with a chic button-down shirt and oversized black blazer.

The ensemble was hot enough to melt a blizzard, which is good because the top half of McKayla’s long legs were bare.

While most of her beautiful face was cropped out of the photos, it appeared McKayla accessorized with large, dramatic earrings and wore her brunette locks down with an extra dose of volume.

Oh, and it would be a Christmas crime not to talk about her perfectly pointed nails, which she decorated with festive green tips and rhinestones.

McKayla hinted at a relationship in the caption, writing, “My baby’s in town and we’re gona do some winter things ❄️✨🪞🖤.”

It seems McKayla is keeping the identity of her “baby” under wraps for now, as her followers expressed curiosity in the comment section.

One wrote, “Who’s your baby? Christmas things, sure😏,” and another fan hilariously remarked, “That’s crazy I don’t remember coming to your city 🤔🤔🤔😂😂😂.”

Other comments included “Love this loook and that song! ✨✨✨” and “This outfit!!! 🔥🔥🔥” and someone else wanted to know, “Leggings where babe”

Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

McKayla Maroney modeled different outfit options for mirror selfie series

McKayla took to social media earlier this week with a slew of stunning mirror selfies in different outfits.

The 26-year-old athlete and singer rocked everything from a boldly printed yellow two-piece set and a slinky brown minidress to a ravishing maroon gown and a summery green number.

Still, the one that caught the most attention was the last photo, which showed her in a black pencil skirt with a sheer lace bodysuit underneath.

McKayla thinks she looks like Janet Jetson in funny post

Earlier in November, McKayla showed off her sense of humor by comparing her hairstyle to cartoon character Janet Jetson. She posed in a gorgeous figure-hugging brown dress with a cutout across her chest.

She also included a pic of Janet Jetson so fans could compare the two hairstyles. Frankly, we think she was being harsh on herself.

McKayla captioned the post, “Didn’t post anything for Halloween but my hair has looked like Jane Jetson for a month now. The person who cuts my bangs wont text me back.🥲 Hope your November is starting off blessed. 💌📦🔒”

In another summery Instagram post, McKayla was glowing in a silly pink dress. The brunette beauty wowed while posing under a blossomed tree out in the street.

Surrounded by spring-like plants, McKayla gazed at the camera with big eyes and a vibrant red lip. Her long brown hair was parted in the middle, and it cascaded in gentle waves over her shoulder. She accessorized with a simple necklace.

McKayla showed her appreciation of the dress, writing, “Me 🤝 silk dresses.”

McKayla Maroney wore skintight spandex to promote SHEIN GLOWMODE collection

As an ambassador of SHEIN, it only made sense that McKayla sported brand-new workout apparel to promote their GLOWMODE collection.

The five-foot-four beauty looked flawless in the green getup, which included a sports bra and matching skintight pants.

She added a pop of pink to her lips and styled her gorgeous tresses in loose waves for the pics.

McKayla shared her personal discount code with her 1.4M followers in the caption.

While McKayla appears to be thriving in her recent social media posts, the young athlete has been dealing with a lot over the past few years.

McKayla spoke out about abuse by Larry Nassar

In 2021, she bravely took the stand to testify on the abuse she experienced at the hands of former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar. Nassar was accused of sexually assaulting up to 250 young women and girls over a period of decades, including some gold medal winners.

In light of the disturbing allegations, McKayla said during an interview with Elle, “I want to be looked at as someone who just keeps going, because that’s what we have to do in this life. For so long, I was surviving. Now I feel I’m actually living.”

During the interview, McKalya claimed that most of the adults within USA Gymnastics seemed to only care about her winning and not her welfare. She called it “a perfect breeding ground for Larry Nassar to sneak in.”

McKayla Maroney pictured at the 2013 ESPY Awards in Los Angeles. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Michael Germana/StarMaxWorldwide

Nassar was eventually sentenced to 40 to 175 years behind bars.