McKayla Maroney is stunning in her black ensemble. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/Byron Purvis/AdMedia

McKayla Maroney strolled out in her Sunday best as she decided to partake in a bit of weekend fun.

The gymnast geared up in a beautiful black ensemble as she made her way to a weekend mass and then marched off to enjoy a sunny football game.

The 26-year-old Olympic gold medalist has undoubtedly made a statement over the years between her success as a gymnast and her incredible sense of fashion.

The retired athlete has now put her vigorous training and beloved sport on the back burner as she instead has been serving killer looks, showcasing her eccentric stylistic choices.

In her most recent share, the athlete demonstrated just that.

McKayla took to her Instagram, where she shared a collage of photos from the exhilarating slew of events.

McKayla Maroney enjoys her Sunday Funday

McKayla shared the aesthetically pleasing treat with her 1.4 million followers.

In the first slide, the Olympian geared up in a full black ensemble as she posed away in the sunlight.

As the light beamed down, McKayla wore a stunning black minidress that hugged her slender physique perfectly.

The dress was nice and synched at the waist, accentuating her tiny torso.

The long-sleeve dress featured a pretty ruffle pattern that made its way down the middle of her chest and torso. The top of the dress incorporated a collar and a slew of buttons securely buttoned into place.

She styled the dress with a black and gold Gucci belt and held on tightly to a small black clutch.

To keep the black aesthetic going, the athlete added a pair of gorgeous over-the-knee boots. The patent leather boots fit McKayla perfectly as they highlighted her lovely long legs.



She then wore a pair of black sunglasses, which were gently resting over her eyes, and styled her hair in long, brown waves which flowed beautifully along her shoulders.

McKayla shared photos of the football field in some other slides as she secured a relatively close seat to one of the end zones.

Another one of the slides features a selfie of the gymnast as she held the camera up in the air to snap a quick shot.

McKayla was spotted with her sunglasses off for the selfie as her light complexion glowed.

She wore long, lavish lashes and sported a glossy red lip to add a little colorful flair to the fit.

She looked to be thoroughly enjoying her weekend extravaganza as she smiled in all the shots.

McKayla Maroney partners with Milage

McKayla has always vocalized her admiration for health, beauty, and wellness.

The former Olympian turned her admiration into a partnership with luxury skincare brand Milage.

The athlete and Milage created and launched a lip treatment they named La Milpa.

The treatment is labeled as a hydrating waterless solution that delivers soft and smooth lips.

The lip treatment is surely a miracle for those dry winter months, and McKayla made sure to let her Instagram fans know all the details.

In another post of hers, the athlete posed in her pretty pink bikini and smiled while wearing the luxurious lip product.

The gymnast shined bright in the collage of photos as she modeled her new product.

Fans supported the new partnership as it received over 62k hearts.