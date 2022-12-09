Gymnast McKayla Maroney is a rockstar in funky see-through top

McKayla Maroney looked gorgeous in a rocker ensemble. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

We all know McKayla Maroney can pull off a spandex bodysuit like an absolute queen, but judging by a shared post yesterday, rocker chic could be her new thing.

The 27-year-old Olympic athlete pushed her wardrobe to the limits, trying something totally different from her usual style. This outfit definitely showed off her sculpted physique.

Her chiseled abs were clearly visible through the sheer top, which featured blue detailing and a swatch of black fabric for modesty.

She added a pair of loose-fitting black and white plaid pants adorned with her father’s tie and a bright red belt.

She mirrored the belt in her lip color and accessorized the daring look with a glamorous choker necklace.

“If I was a rockstar 🎄🎸,” she captioned the post.

McKayla Maroney showed off her fit figure to promote The Arrow Project

For McKayla’s birthday, rather than thinking of herself, she was on a mission to give back to her community.

The brunette beauty sported several revealing ensembles to share that she will be “giving one lucky winner $400 cash, a signed autograph (picture of your choosing) and a 10min phone call to whoever donates $50 and up to the foundation in my bio.”

That foundation is The Arrow Project, a non-profit organization dedicated to providing resources and programs to underprivileged people in California.

McKayla’s got a heart of gold, and this post perfectly demonstrates what a beautiful person she is inside and out.

McKayla Maroney rocked a dress with her bra showing and thigh-high boots

McKayla was a breath of fresh air earlier this week in a whimsical, floral-printed dress with puffy sleeves.

The gymnast showed off her toned legs in the girly getup, which she paired with thigh-high boots and a striking red bra.

McKayla was clearly feeling herself as she twirled around in a perfect fall landscape.

She channeled her inner Taylor Swift for the caption, writing, “We can leave the Christmas lights up till January.”

Now, it’s no secret that McKayla has recently been in the headlines for more than just her fashion choices.

In 2021, she bravely took the stand to testify against former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

Nassar stood accused of sexually assaulting up to 250 young women and girls, including McKayla.

Still, during an interview with Elle, she boldly proclaimed, “I want to be looked at as someone who just keeps going, because that’s what we have to do in this life. For so long, I was surviving. Now I feel I’m actually living.”

“The spark is back—and everybody’s noticing,” she declared.