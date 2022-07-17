Gymnast McKayla Maroney in tight spandex for weekend workout

McKayla Maroney poses close up. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney isn’t spending the weekend on her couch.

The London 2012 Olympics face kept her Gold Medal body in shape on Saturday, hitting the gym for a workout and making sure her 1 million+ Instagram followers got in on her cute fit.

Snapping a selfie and posting it to her stories, McKayla showed off her killer figure in a colorful and trendy workout look, going skintight in spandex and wearing a best-selling sportswear brand.

McKayla filmed herself indoors and from a light wood studio floor.

Angling a hip slightly, the Glowy by McKayla founder stunned in tight purple bike shorts with a hot pink waistband, pairing them with an Adidas tee in black. The tee boasted a red, white, blue, and yellow colorway around the logo.

Wearing her long hair down and a low-key face of makeup, McKayla dropped her good looks and her plump pout, writing:

“Workout.” She added in a heart, check, and butterfly emoji.

McKayla is an eating disorder survivor, having suffered from both anorexia and bulimia. She has bravely shared her recovery journey and struggles, telling Elle: “I already had that obsessive control thing, so it just switched from gymnastics to food. I forgot I had ever even been successful at gymnastics, because I went from being great to feeling like, ‘Oh my God, I’m ugly, I’m gaining weight, I’m suffering with food, and I just went through all this abuse.'”

Here, the gymnast was referring to jailed child sex abuser and former USA Gymnastics physician, Larry Nassar.

McKayla Maroney reveals ‘skinny’ pressure in gymnastics

Continuing, the California native revealed: “It was a perfect breeding ground for Larry Nassar to sneak in. The coaches were so focused on us being skinny and us being the best to get the gold medal for their own ego.”

Maroney is just one of hundreds abused by Nassar. Also testifying against the disgraced doctor are gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman.

McKayla Maroney living her best life

Despite being retired, McKayla is busy. She’s dropped a lip gloss collab, and last year fronted GEICO car insurance in an ad showing her back-flipping onto a roof to save a frisbee. Maroney is also active via her Glowy wellness Instagram, where she discusses topics including skincare, fitness, nutrition, mental health, and overall lifestyle. She’s also jumped aboard the NFTs bandwagon, capitalizing on her 2012 “unimpressed” face.