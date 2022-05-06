Gymnast McKayla Maroney in thigh-skimming minidress for gut check

McKayla Maroney smiles close up. Pic credit: @glowybymckayla/Instagram

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is taking a step back to look at her gut, but not the conventional way. The California native, fresh from reassuring fans she’s okay following a concussion, took to her Glowy by McKayla wellness Instagram today, and she was talking both skin and food.

Maroney is a survivor of anorexia and bulimia, plus a beauty blogger. Today saw her combine knowledge covering all three areas.

McKayla Maroney stuns in minidress with health check post

Stunning fans as she flaunted her Gold Medal body in a thigh-skimming look, McKayla posed from an outdoor-seating area amid cushions and plants adorning a sunny terrace.

The GEICO spokesperson sizzled as she wore a waffle and deep-cut minidress in pink, one forming a two-piece via a circular waist hoop – here, McKayla peeped her toned abs as she also flashed her legs.

All deep red lips, but opting out of provocation, the 26-year-old opened:

“Gut health is really important when it comes to skin! Especially if you have reactive or sensitive skin✨Remember our skin is our largest detoxification organ, so when things don’t digest or eliminate well, it can purify through our skin.”

Noting past skin troubles and linking them to her diet choices, the London 2012 Olympics face continued: “If I get acne now, it’s usually less about skincare and more related to digestive health. Sometimes it’s less about the health of the food we’re eating, and more about the health of our digestive system, and eliminative organs.”

Sign up for our newsletter!

McKayla Maroney admits ‘raw’ and ‘vegan’ didn’t work

Maroney even admitted that her attempts at a “raw” and “vegan” diet did her no good – she wasn’t digesting well, and still, she ignored the “red flags” that this diet wasn’t “working” for her. Obsessed by a concept of “perfect health,” she continued, eventually realizing that you don’t need to do “something crazy” to be balanced. Here, the gymnast briefly appeared to blame the industry she was in.

“Anyway — Sometimes we just need to take a step back. Take a deep breath. Simplify, and above all just listen to our body,” she concluded. McKayla has opened up on negativity within the world of pro gymnastics, both from a body-image front and, making bigger headlines, as she testified against jailed USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar amid his sex abuse scandal. Gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman also testified.