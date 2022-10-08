Gymnast McKayla Maroney in plunging dress highlights toned leg

McKayla Maroney was stunning in a dress that highlighted her toned legs. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

Gymnast McKayla Maroney wore a red gown with a plunging neckline and highlighted her toned legs while rocking tall boots.

The deep red dress flowed to the athlete’s shoes and featured a deep neckline and short sleeves that flowed around McKayla’s shoulders. The color of the dress complemented her complexion, and the fit of the dress was perfect for her figure.

McKayla lifted one side of her dress to reveal matching red boots with stiletto heels that went up past her knee. Her nails were long, pointed, and manicured with a subtle, skin-toned color.

The gymnast wore her dark hair back in a low bun and some strands hanging loose in the front to frame her face. Her makeup was classic, with dark brows and rosy lips.

McKayla accessorized with shiny silver earrings that gave her outfit some extra glam. Her overall look was elegant, regal, and of course, stylish.

The Olympic gold medalist posed to show off her long boots, and she posted her mirror selfie to her Instagram Story.

McKayla Maroney’s mom is her bestfriend

McKayla wished her mom a heartfelt Mother’s Day on Instagram and declared that her best friend is also her mom. The post included a series of photos, all of which showed the athlete’s mom.

The Olympian wrote in her caption, “Your ability to love unconditionally made me who I am, and your unwavering optimism and fearless support has been the concrete I stand on through tougher days. Being a mom is HARD, but you’re expectational at it. There’s so many little details you’ve done for me throughout my life that I’ll never take for granted, or forget, if anything I only grow more appreciative.”

She went on to speak about her mom’s continued support and sacrifices and the great love she has for her mom.

McKayla Maroney is partnering with Miage Skincare

McKayla excitedly announced her partnership with Miage Skincare on Instagram and promoted lipgloss with SPF, which is made with cactus water, sesame oil, and castor oil.

The gymnast took a selfie in a gorgeous hot pink bikini and held the lip gloss up for the camera to capture.

McKayla wrote in her caption, “This has been my favorite everyday lip gloss for a while now – I’ve been dying to tell you about it. It has the prettiest shine, but it’s not super sticky like some other lip glosses that stick to your hair when it gets windy. I’m in Palm Springs rn and I can attest this did not happen.”