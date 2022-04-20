Gymnast McKayla Maroney in bikini says ‘Good morning sunshine’

McKayla Maroney in a car selfie. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is saying, “Good morning sunshine” while wowing poolside in a tiny bikini. The London 2012 Olympics face is fresh from announcing she’s got a new lip gloss with Miage Skincare, and it looks like fans are getting a double whammy of beauty action.

Posting for her 1.4 million Instagram followers this week, the Gold Medal winner flaunted her athlete body and her gorgeous facial features while chilling by a pool, and it was a cute face and slim waist from the girl who can sell just about anything – McKayla is also the face of car insurance giant GEICO.

McKayla Maroney is morning vibes in a bikini

McKayla’s video showed her shot close up and backed by a sunny outdoor pool, blue skies, and palm trees. The gymnast has confirmed she’s in Palm Springs, CA, and it was a very California vibe as she applied her lip gloss while in a hot pink bikini.

Showing off her toned abs and legs, plus hints of cleavage as she glammed herself up, McKayla smiled before puckering up into the camera and surprise switching to selfie mode while chilling on a towel.

Fans playing the video with sound got plenty of tweeting birds as Maroney enjoyed the fresh air, with a caption confirming she was just kicking off the day.

“Good morning sunshine☀️ If you’re like me you’re probably consistent with wearing sunscreen on your face, but sometimes we forget about our lips!! **Gasp**” she began.

McKayla added, “Good news is I have the best daily lip gloss for you! It’s glowy, hydrating, tastes amazing, and has SPF in it for ultimate skin youth and health — Link in bio 🌵✨💋 #miagexmckayla.”

Maroney is not the only Olympic gymnast boasting a brand collab. While Simone Biles has her Athleta clothing, Russian-born Nastia Liukin has a sell-out APL footwear, alongside her Volition beauty range.

McKayla Maroney debuts lip gloss in bikini pic

McKayla had announced her new lip gloss over Easter, posting in the same pink bikini and telling fans, “Ecstatic to be announcing my partnership with Miage Skincare today!! We just launched our BLOOM lip gloss, with SPF and baby it’s the best tasting lip gloss in the game. It tastes like those thin mint girl scout cookies, mixed with the warmest vanilla. I dare you to get it.”

Maroney clocked over 29,000 likes for her share, posted on Monday.