Gymnast McKayla Maroney impresses in leggings for weekend workout

McKayla Maroney in a car selfie. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is showing off her impressive gym moves in a weekend sweat session.

The former athlete, 26, keeps in tip-top shape despite being retired, and her Saturday workout wasn’t for the faint-hearted.

McKayla Maroney wows in tight spandex for weekend workout

Opting for an all-pink look as she shared stories for her 1.4 million Instagram followers, McKayla put herself through her paces with impressive barbell work, plus ab reps and a full-body resistance workout.

The London 2012 Olympics face started with a stair climber session, something she does for 10-12 minutes as a “warmup.”

Footage then swung to McKayla’s squats as she wore skintight and hot pink leggings, plus a matching top – here, the GEICO spokesperson delivered sustained and slow squats while brandishing her challenging barbell.

Also included were forward bend ab reps, regular bench ab work that McKayla called “a rest between sets,” plus a hip abduction machine session. “I choose a bench over a square block thing every time,” McKayla wrote as she outlined her hip thrust routine.

McKayla had also filmed herself on the way to the gym, looking all cute in her ab-flashing outfit and strolling sunny California streets.

Maroney is also followed on her Glowy by McKayla wellness account, an Instagram feed that discusses everything from skincare and gut health to exercise and beauty.

McKayla Maroney knows good mental health with 2022 kick-off

Sharing her rituals in a post promoting mental wellbeing and decision-making, McKayla told fans:

“At the start of 2022 I made a folder in my phone full of affirmations, and everyday I try to repeat a few of the ones I need most and I’ve really been seeing a difference.” She added:

“Our thoughts make up our reality, and a lot of our life is controlled by these old subconscious structures in our brain, and it’s not so current programing from childhood. These thoughts and stories make up a lot of our identity, and how we feel about ourselves —which then control a lot of our decision making.”

Maroney is a survivor of anorexia and bulimia, alongside child sex abuse, this at the hands of jailed USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar. Also plaintiffs in the mass abuse case are gymnasts Simone Biles and Aly Raisman. Both are close friends with McKayla and have testified against Nassar, who was sentenced to 40-175 years in prison for his child molestation and sexual abuse crimes.