Gymnast McKayla Maroney flaunts bare legs in high heels

McKayla Maroney selfie. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is flaunting her Gold Medal body in a tight shorts and heels look.

The 26-year-old big-time upped her fashionista game last week, going for a leggy look just as she made headlines for celebrating the Fourth of July in a bikini.

McKayla Maroney stuns in tight shorts and heels

Filming herself in selfie mode and posting via her stories, McKayla delighted her 1.4 million Instagram followers as she stood indoors and in a classy, trendy look.

The London 2012 Olympics face used a full-length mirror to highlight her toned legs and tiny waist, modeling a dark green pair of tight shorts and pairing them with a matching shirt look – hanging sleeve details here afforded a very dressed-up finish.

The GEICO spokesperson elongated her pins via cute and pastel pink sandals, going open-toed and strappy and showing off a matching pedicure.

No caption was offered as McKayla smoldered in her figure-flaunting ensemble.

McKayla was quick to make headlines earlier that day as she summed up her Fourth of July weekend, one clearly spent in swimwear mode. The former athlete sizzled in a two-tone bikini while soaking up the sun at her California home, gaining over 80,000 likes for her share and writing: “Hope your 4th is extra happy.”

McKayla has also been getting her influencer on. Alongside boasting her own lip gloss collab, the star is now fronting fast fashion brand Shein.

McKayla Maroney offering promo codes for Shein fashion

“Wearing @glowmode_official for my workout today✨Shop all of the new #GLOWMODE designs and use my code ‘MCKAYLA’ to save 15% off the entire @shein_us site! #SHEINpartner #glowmodeON,” Maroney wrote earlier this year, posting a gorgeous green spandex workout look while posing from a shaded terrace. Also repping clothing labels are Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman via her Aerie deal, plus fellow superstar Simone Biles, who fronts Athleta.

In April, Maroney debuted her Miage lip gloss collab, posing poolside in a pink bikini and writing:

“Good morning sunshine☀️ If you’re like me you’re probably consistent with wearing sunscreen on your face, but sometimes we forget about our lips!!!! **Gasp**😮 Good news is I have the best daily lip gloss for you! It’s glowy, hydrating, tastes amazing, and has SPF in it for ultimate skin youth and health — Link in bio .”

The star is a respected beauty blogger via her Glowy by McKayla wellness Instagram.