Gymnast McKayla Maroney explains herself in braless minidress

McKayla Maroney poses close up and wearing earrings. Pic credit: @McKaylaMaroney/Instagram

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is back to teasing her followers on Instagram. The London 2012 Olympics face, who retired from professional gymnastics in 2016, continues to remain a firm favorite with her 1.4 million fans, and a new snap is getting the thumbs-up.

In a post shared last week, the GEICO spokesperson posed in a killer coral minidress, going cut-out and braless and proving her style game is on-point.

McKayla Maroney shares killer minidress look

Posing against swish vein marbles, Maroney sent out Kardashian-level glam while in statement shades, showcasing her Gold Medal figure in a sleeveless, high-neck, and clingy ribbed minidress. Going peep-hole at the chest, the flexible beauty afforded only hints of cleavage, plus a flash of her toned shoulders.

McKayla accessorized her dress with a peachy pink and woven tweed jacket boasting pops of yellow. An off-the-shoulder finish here upped the ante, with Maroney also donning sparkly drop earrings. The plump pout fans are so used to was definitely on show, with a caption explaining a little more.

Addressing fans, the Glowy by McKayla founder wrote: “I been vibing for a reason…”

McKayla has already made headlines this month for a braless gym look, one seeing her flaunt her athletic figure in a matching shorts set – once from the parking lot before the gym, and once during her sweat session. See it below.

McKayla Maroney finds stability after chaos

Maroney regularly speaks about the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of jailed USA Gymnastics coach Larry Nassar. She likewise proves an open book when it comes to documenting her healing journey and finding inner peace.

“At the start of 2022 I made a folder in my phone full of affirmations, and everyday I try to repeat a few of the ones I need most and I’ve really been seeing a difference,” she told fans over on her Glowy wellness Instagram, adding:

“Our thoughts make up our reality, and a lot of our life is controlled by these old subconscious structures in our brain, and it’s not so current programing from childhood. These thoughts and stories make up a lot of our identity, and how we feel about ourselves —which then control a lot of our decision making.”

Also claiming to have been abused by Nassar are gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles. Both follow McKayla on Instagram.