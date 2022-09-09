Gymnast McKayla Maroney enjoys ice bath in her kitchen

McKayla Maroney poses close up. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is always up for keeping it simple.

The London 2012 Olympics face is rising as an authority in the beauty, skincare, and wellness space, and new footage of her is proving why she’s worth listening to.

McKayla posts to both her own Instagram, followed by over 1 million, plus her Glowy by McKayla wellness one.

Sharing a video to the latter earlier this week, McKayla walked fans through her kitchen-set ice bath, possibly one of the secrets behind her flawless skin.

“HELLOOO!!!” McKayla said, adding that she was making a “face ice bath.” Fans saw the gymnast in a dark top and with her hair kept back away from her face via a leopard-print hairband. The California native said that her skin had been flaring up a little of late, but she was equipped to handle whatever comes her way, this as she grabbed her Brita water filter and her ice.

“I started to notice I have a little pimple developing right here,” McKayla said while pointing to her face. After shoving the ice cubes into her bowl, McKayla also told fans that some of her ice cubes were green tea ones. She then added in a fan to make it “more like a cryo session” before dunking her head into the water.

In a caption, the GEICO promo face wrote: “Who else ices their face?”

McKayla Maroney joins gymnasts loving skincare

McKayla isn’t alone in the beauty space when it comes to gymnasts. Former Olympian Nastia Liukin has collabs with skincare brand Volition via her Celery Green range and superstar gymnast Simone Biles has been the face of skincare giant SK-II.

Earlier this year, McKayla launched her own lip gloss with Miage Skincare, earmarking her beauty entrepreneur debut.

McKayla Maroney knows good skincare

McKayla is a fan of microneedling. Posting footage of herself at a California clinic, the much-loved star told fans:

“It’s been 3 hours and my face is not red at all anymore!! It’s honestly kind of glowing. (and I’m the type to get extremely red from everything).” She added that “for anyone who doesn’t have the time to be super red for a day, but is looking for a deeper treatment, I think the downtown for Sylfirm is impressive considering how intense it is. I’ve really been trying to find the best treatment for my acne scars, so I’ll keep you updated on this one.”