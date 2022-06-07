Gymnast McKayla Maroney enjoys braless car ride

McKayla Maroney poses close up. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney took herself out for a spin last weekend, and she made sure her outfit turned heads.

The 26-year-old former athlete, best known for her “unimpressed” face at the London 2012 Olympics, ensured she impressed her 1.4 million Instagram followers, going braless as she drove around while staying impeccably classy, as usual.

McKayla Maroney stuns for braless weekend car ride

Filming herself in selfie mode, the GEICO spokesperson stunned with her flawless facial features and plump pout while enjoying her weekend downtime.

McKayla was all smiles as she wore a slinky and silky yellow dress. Going deep cut at the neckline and ditching her bra, the Glow by McKayla founder peeped hints of her slender figure and cleavage in the feminine-strong outfit, but there was a doll-like vibe as she sent out a twinkly-eyed spirit.

Maroney opted for matte and discreet makeup, a red lip, and rocked chic hoop earrings.

“Happy weekend,” she wrote.

McKayla now posts via two Instagram accounts – while her main one is the most popular and documents her recent lip gloss collab, her Glowy account is where the skincare and wellness advice takes place. Maroney has detailed her KP and acne battles, plus her past food battles, as the gymnast is a survivor of both anorexia and bulimia.

McKayla Maroney learning lessons from past struggles

In March, and accompanying an Elle feature, McKayla told fans: “Looking back at my career, I wish I did a lot of things different. I wish I didn’t come back so fast after the Olympics. I wish I would’ve rested for a full year instead of getting 3 surgeries, screws in my tibia, and foot, and heading right back to a World Championships that next season. 🤦‍♀️ I had nobody telling me otherwise so I just didn’t know any better.”

Saying she’d kept quiet on it, the brunette added: “I completely burnt out after 2013 world championships. I went from training 8 hours a day, to not being able to get out of bed with fatigue. I was having panic attacks everyday because I felt so bad about missing practice. I didn’t know what was wrong with me.”

Here, McKayla acknowledged that her health troubles were directly linked to the sexual abuse she suffered at the hands of jailed USA Gymnastics physician Larry Nassar. “We all have to walk away from things sometimes. We all have to take L’s, eat humble pie, learn some things the hard way, and make some heavy life altering decisions,” she concluded.