Gymnast McKayla Maroney braless for gym flirt

McKayla Maroney posing close up from a swimming pool. Pic credit: @mckaylamaroney/Instagram

Olympic gymnast McKayla Maroney is proving the workout life doesn’t end just because the beam one has.

The 26-year-old Gold Medal winner was back in the gym ahead of the weekend, posting for her 1.4 million Instagram followers and going somewhat flirty as she rocked a braless look.



McKayla is an anorexia and bulimia survivor, now living her fittest and healthiest life. The GEICO face also knows how to work a caption, with this one coming short and sweet, likely also contributing to the 99,000+ likes left.

McKayla Maroney is gym-ready

Opening from a parking lot and in selfie mode, Maroney posed, slightly bending one leg as she sported the pandemic’s biggest matching set trend. The California native opted for girly peach tones as she modeled a tight and short-sleeved crop top worn braless, with a likewise clingy pair of shorts perfectly flattering her gymnast figure. Peeping her rock-hard abs and also wearing a cute gold backpack and sneakers,

McKayla sent out her plump pout and a perfectly rosy set of cheekbones – clearly, this was an occasion where makeup is absolutely worn to the gym.

Returning from an indoor workout space for more selfie action with a swipe right, McKayla posed, showing off her strong legs in her high-waisted shorts, also wearing earbuds. The mid-workout shot came suggesting the brunette was working on her resistance, but she was also upping her Instagram engagement game, writing: “Saw the calendar but I’m still not playing w u.”

McKayla Maroney knows her self care

Maroney has been making headlines for her Glowy by McKayla Instagram account, a feed peppered with lifestyle and fitness advice, also documenting the gymnast’s mental health. Motivational posts are aimed at upping self-esteem, something McKayla knows all about after years of scrutiny.

On March 16, and shouting out Elle magazine, McKayla looked back on her stellar career, writing: “I wish I did a lot of things different. I wish I didn’t come back so fast after the Olympics. I wish I would’ve rested for a full year instead of getting 3 surgeries, screws in my tibia, and foot, and heading right back to a World Championships that next season. 🤦‍♀️ I had nobody telling me otherwise so I just didn’t know any better.”

Speaking of training “8” hours a day to the point of experiencing extreme fatigue and sickness as a result, Maroney added: “Now I know a lot of my health issues were connected to the abuse that was happening in the sport. My body just decided NO MORE, before I could.”

Maroney is known for having spoken out and testified against disgraced and jailed USA gymnastics coach Larry Nassar.