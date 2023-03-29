Livvy Dunne stepped back into the gym recently as she posed for an adorable selfie, appearing as if she was about to get a workout or some stretches in.

The LSU gymnastics set-up was behind her, including a balance beam and several exercise bikes lined up against the window. Naturally, the bright purple and gold colors of the team were on mats surrounding the area and the gymnastics phenom looked like she was right at home.

Livvy sported a black cropped tank top and black flared sweatpants along with white sneakers and represented her school with an LSU baseball hat. Her blonde hair was tucked into a ponytail, and she kept her makeup natural as usual, with just a bit of mascara and clear lipgloss.

She jutted out her hip and pointed her toe to get a flattering angle, and her toned abs and muscular figure looked perfect.

She tagged her first-ever brand partner, Vuori Clothing, an activewear company that features in almost every outfit picture on Livvy’s Instagram profile.

It was her first-ever brand partnership after the NIL Policy allowed her to start making money from endorsement deals and she is clearly loyal as she still works with them today.

Livvy Dunne showed off her toned gymnastics figure in a black ensemble. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne has showcased her incredible flexibility

The gymnast is clearly incredibly flexible, choosing to showcase her skills on social media quite a bit lately. Just a couple of days ago she shared a picture from a gymnastics meet in which she appeared to be doing a floor routine.

She was in a plank pose, which in itself takes incredible strength, but she added a mid-air split to up the challenge.

Livvy hilariously captioned the image, “Act natural.”

Over on TikTok, she continued with the flexibility posts, sharing a video from the LSU gym in which she started with a normal leg stretch and suddenly fell into a split while arching her back in the perfect gymnast pose.

She once again added a humble brag into her post writing, “Always a good idea to stretch.”

Livvy is a brand ambassador for American Eagle

Livvy’s other major clothing brand partner is American Eagle and she often shares outfit pictures from them as well.

In a sunny shot, she was seen wearing a gray, long-sleeved top that showed some of her toned tummy along with a plaid brown and beige skirt that buttoned in the center. She accessorized with a brown baseball hat that had a smiley face on it.

In the caption, she joked, “Staring contest…go!” and tagged American Eagle to let followers know where her outfit was from.

American Eagle is all about the 90s trends at the moment and currently offers a plaid miniskirt called the AE Low-Rise Pleated Plaid Mini Skirt. It features a green plaid pattern in soft material with brown buttons down the middle and even has pockets.

The skirt is currently marked down from $59.95 to $23.98 as it’s part of the clearance section.

Keep an eye on Livvy’s Instagram and TikTok for future gymnastics and outfit content.