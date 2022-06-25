Gymnast Livvy Dunne stuns with yoga splits in tight shorts

Livvy Dunne poses outdoors. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Artistic gymnast Livvy Dunne is impressing her 5.5 million TikTok followers with jaw-dropping and flexible weekend stretching.

The 19-year-old Louisiana State University gymnast proved her Olympic potential in a video showing her upside-down and entering into the splits, and she wore the perfect outfit to show off her moves.

Livvy Dunne stuns with upside-down splits for weekend stretching

Filmed inside a lofty room with hardwood floors and angled skylight windows, Livvy kicked off standing and lifting her leg up against a wall.

Quickly showing off her balance and flexibility, the American Eagle partner then placed her hands on the floor to support her body weight while flipping her legs into a perfect forward split, also bending her limbs to afford a yoga pose finish.

Livvy went skintight in high-waisted shorts in blue and white, also wearing a clingy sports bra as she delivered her moves barefoot.

Flaunting her ripped frame throughout, Livvy wrote: “This trend was calling my name” with a smiley face.

Dunne clocked herself over 1 million views in under 19 hours. The star, also followed by 1.8 million on Instagram, has been busy using her platforms to gather up followers – she’s now the most followed NCAA athlete on social media. Of course, the high following attracts brands, and Livvy now fronts a fair few, not limited to Vuori Clothing, American Eagle, Forever 21, plus Plantfuel.

Speaking to NY Post in 2021 and noting her rising social media presence, Livvy said it’s all cool. “I don’t feel too much pressure, because doing social media is always something that I’ve loved, and I’ve always taken it pretty seriously.”

Dunne tends to keep the brand shout-outs off her TikTok, but her Instagram is a real cash-earner. Earlier this month, the star debuted her Barbie campaign for popular clothing retailer Forever 21, going retro Barbie in a yellow pleated tennis skirt and big-time channeling the ’80s.

Livvy Dunne admits pandemic was a plus for social media following

Nobody’s enjoyed COVID, but for Livvy, there was one upside to the global pandemic. “I was quarantined in Florida and I just started making content at the beach, doing flips and filming it. My videos started to get on the ‘for you’ page [on Instagram] a lot more, so more people saw them … and it took off,” she also told NY Post.

Livvy’s Instagram is followed by Olympic gymnasts McKayla Maroney and Nastia Liukin.