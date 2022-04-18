Gymnast Livvy Dunne stuns in weekend swimsuit

Livvy Dunne poses on the beach. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnast Livvy Dunne is stunning fans in a cut-out swimsuit and even throwing in her sense of humor.

The Louisiana State University gymnast and social media sensation is fresh from an Instagram post confirming her phone was stolen. Still, the glass is half full for the plucky blonde, who also turned the announcement into a figure showoff.

The most-followed NCAA Athletics face this weekend proved why her following keeps on climbing, posing crouched low, and upping the ante in a revealing and studded pink pool look.

Livvy Dunne wows in pink swimsuit

Thrilling fans as she posed squatted down indoors and by a wooden door, the blonde sent out her athlete body and bombshell vibes as she modeled a barely-there and skintight pink bathing suit, one adorned with distinct gold studding.

Showing off her cute face and slim waist, the popular Instagram star also donned low-heeled and chunky white mules, plus drop earrings and a statement pair of shades.

With one hand stretched towards a white-painted brick wall, Livvy tagged herself in Palm Springs, California, where it’s Coachella right now for just about every celebrity around.

“To the person who pick-pocketed my phone, thanks I needed an upgrade anyways:) #revolvefestival,” Livvy captioned her snap.

Livvy may not have hit the Olympics yet, but she’s got the Olympic followers. Her Instagram is followed by London 2012 Olympics face McKayla Maroney, plus five-time Olympic Gold Medalist Nastia Liukin.

“I started gymnastics when i was three years old because I wanted a sparkly pink leotard. But, little did I know what an exciting future was ahead of me,” Dunne writes on her website. Olivia is also making headway with her career beyond the beam.

“I love fashion design,” she adds. “I especially enjoy participating in the design of my custom leotards. I get to work on everything from the original sketches to fabric selection with my coach, Jen. It is so exciting when the finished designs win leotard contests and online polls. I love to see my ideas come to life.”

Livvy Dunne is attracting brands

Of course, with popularity comes brand attention. Livvy is a partner with Vuori clothing. Posing in a cute sweatpants look last year, she told fans:

“Love a good jogger? Head over to Vuoriclothing.com to shop the boyfriend joggers!” The star also introduces her affiliation with PLANTFUEL in her Instagram bio. For more, give her Instagram a follow.