Gymnast Livvy Dunne stuns in weekend bikini from pool

Livvy Dunne poses on the beach. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne is stunning fans with new bikini snaps as she enjoys the weekend from an outdoor pool.

The Louisiana State Gymnast is enjoying a rising following on both Instagram and TikTok – with 2 million fans on the former and over 5 million on the latter, she’s the most followed NCAA athlete on social media.

Sharing fresh and sun-drenched shots to her Instagram on Saturday, the 19-year-old sizzled as she sent out a gorgeous smile while slipping herself out of a pool as she enjoyed the remainder of the summer in Alabama.

In her opening photo, Livvy was seen hoisting her body out of the pool while smiling, wearing a wet strapless black bikini.

Looking happy, the blonde showcased her toned figure, with additional photos showing her throwing her head back before striking a neutral expression as she placed one hand to her mouth.

The Forever 21 partner tagged herself at Gulf Shores, Alabama, writing: “Shell yea!”

Livvy Dunne shouting out brand deal in bikini photos

Livvy had tagged Vuori Clothing for the swimwear. In 2021, she landed her first major brand deal with the label and has since snagged deals with Plantfuel, American Eagle, and Forever 21. Also fronting clothing brands are fellow gymnasts Aly Raisman for Aerie, plus Simone Biles for Athleta.

Sign up for our newsletter!

Livvy had shouted out American Eagle on August 12, this as she crouched down low in a pair of the label’s jeans and a skimpy white crop top. Showing off her figure while in tinted pink shades, Livvy wrote: “Best jeans ever.”

Livvy Dunne knows how to win

Livvy hasn’t yet made any Olympic headlines, but she’s hardly short of wins.

“In fall of 2019 I signed my National Letter of Intent to attend LSU on a full athletic scholarship for gymnastics. I also began competing Level 10, winning first place in the all-around at The Atlanta Centennial Classic in Georgia, Classic Rock Invitational in Arizona, and Elevate the Stage in Ohio. I qualified with a top score in the Elevate the State meet for the 2020 Nastia Cup held in Milwaukee, Wisconsin on March 6th,” she tells fans on her website.

Livvy is followed by gymnasts Nastia Liukin and McKayla Maroney on Instagram. Her account is also kept tabs on by country singer Jessie James Decker.