Gymnast Livvy Dunne stuns in skimpy weekend bikini

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnast Livvy Dunne is stunning in a bikini from a boat as she enjoys weekend downtime.

The rising “it” girl and Louisiana State University gymnast now has media outlets reporting on her rapid rise to celebrity status, although she wasn’t rocking any red carpet dresses as she updated her Instagram stories on Friday night.

Posting for her 2 million Instagram followers, Livvy sizzled in a tight blue bikini as she hung out with a girlfriend, tagging herself in Southampton, NY and enjoying the summer weather and the water perks.

Snapped from behind, the American Eagle partner flaunted her super-slim figure and golden tan, going halter with her top and drawing attention to her tiny waist and toned rear.

Both ladies sat at the edge of the boat and dangled their legs in the water – they also raised one arm for a bit of a twinning finish.

“@lilychee,” a caption read.

Livvy Dunne and a friend in bikinis and on a boat. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne hits celeb status as brands swarm around her

The New Jersey native is climbing the ranks, and fast. Livvy also boasts over 5 million followers on TikTok, making her the most followed NCAA athlete on social media. Earlier this month, she graced the red carpet at the ESPYS, showing off a stunning backless dress as she attended the event also welcoming Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

As to the brand deals, they’re on the up. Livvy is signed to Vuori Clothing, Plantfuel, Forever 21, and American Eagle, plus beauty giant L’Oréal, per a recent TikTok.

Livvy Dunne says pandemic helped with social media career

Speaking to NY Post last year, Livvy revealed:

“I was quarantined in Florida and I just started making content at the beach, doing flips and filming it. My videos started to get on the ‘for you’ page [on Instagram] a lot more, so more people saw them … and it took off. Then I went to LSU and the Louisiana following — they’re the best.”

The artistic gymnast added:

“I don’t feel too much pressure, because doing social media is always something that I’ve loved, and I’ve always taken it pretty seriously.”

Livvy seemingly handles the pressures of fame well. “At times, I can get overwhelmed with how busy things are, but I don’t feel pressure on a day-to-day basis,” she further stated.

Livvy shares fun TikToks and can easily top 10 million views with one video. For more, give her social media a follow.