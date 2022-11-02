Gymnast Olivia “Livvy” Dunne looked stunning throughout the busy month of October. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Gymnast Olivia “Livvy” Dunne shared what the month of October looked like for her in a photo dump.

Labeled “October dump,” the photo dump was organized into a collage and shared with her fans. The photos saw Dunne looking stunning and stylish throughout the month.

The first photo in the top-right corner of the dump was the most eye-catching. It saw Dunne looking glamorous as she posed in a white minidress.

The pearly white, sleeveless formfitting dress matched perfectly with the white picket fence she posed in front of. She paired the dress with a pair of knee-high black boots and let her blonde locks flow down her back as she posed for the camera.

In the next photo, Dunne attempted to snap a selfie with her dog. The result was just her eyes being visible over her dog’s head as it stuck its tongue out.

Another photo in the dump was also dedicated to her dog. This one saw Dunne dressed casually in a sweater while holding her fluffy white dog in her arms.

In her October dump, Dunne revealed she had a couple of outings with her friends. One photo saw her and her friend posing outside in a crowd as Dunne stuck her tongue out at the camera and covered her eyes with sunglasses.

Another photo saw Dunne don a white tank top as she posed with a friend at a sporting event. She also joined her friend for a night out in October in a separate photo.

Dunne could be seen walking down the street side-by-side with her friend at night. Dunne donned a black crop top, a jacket, and a miniskirt with a slight slit on the side for her night out.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Two of the photos saw Dunne get into the October spirit as well. In one photo, she posed with a candied apple and in another, she donned a camel costume with a friend.

Of course, she still worked some practice into the month as well, as she posed for one last photo in her gymnast leotard with a Louisiana State University mascot on the front.

Dunne has been competing on the gymnastics team for LSU for 3 years and was formerly a member of the USA national gymnastics team.

Dunne booked her first brand deal with Vuori

In addition to her collegiate gymnast career, Dunne is also a social media personality. She has racked up over five million followers between Instagram and TikTok, making her one of the most-followed NCAA athletes.

She has begun to capitalize on her social media fame through brand deals. Dunne announced her very first brand deal in 2021 with the activewear brand Vuori.

The brand released a statement at the time, explaining that Livvy embodied its underlying value which was to encourage its customers to live happy and fulfilling lives. With her illustrious career and social media influence, Livvy fits into the company’s core values well.

As a brand ambassador, she frequently models for the company and shares her photoshoots with her Instagram followers.

She provides her followers with the latest scoops on impending clothing and also shows off Vuori’s beautiful designs. Dunne recently stunned in a two-piece white Vuori activewear set that included a white sports bra and white miniskirt.

Given the busy career that Dunne balances and has continued growing, it is fortunate she still gets leisure time to enjoy, too, as seen in her October photo dump.