Gymnast Livvy Dunne stuns in lacy top and leggings showoff

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnast Livvy Dunne is proving that she doesn’t only wear a leotard.

The 19-year-old social media sensation is now the most followed NCAA athlete on social media – having just hit 2 million Instagram followers this summer, the blonde is also followed by over 5 million on TikTok.

In a recent TikTok, the Louisiana State University gymnast showed off her stunning figure, also glamming up for a night out.

Showing off her slender and toned figure, Livvy updated in selfie mode and with a bit of a fit check.

The artistic gymnast sizzled as she opted for all black, filming herself close up to begin with as she went all doe-eyed and innocent.

The camera then zoomed out to show the Forever 21 partner in a strappy and lingerie-like black top that was partly sheer. The plunging and spaghetti-strap number was worn braless and paired with a skintight and high-waisted pair of faux leather jeggings, also clinging to Livvy’s frame.

Livvy added in dagger-high and red-soled heels, also wearing her blonde locks down and cascading down her shoulders. She kicked a leg up at the end of the video for a fun flourish and wrote: “We couldn’t been so good together.”

@livvy We could’ve been so good together:/ #foryou Sign up for our newsletter! ♬ som original – rick Over half a million likes have been left. Livvy is no stranger to high likes and views – some of her TikTok have surpassed 5 million views.

Livvy Dunne attracting major brands

Livvy now has more brand deals than ever, this as the NCAA overturns its rule banning athletes from profiting off of their names or image. The stunner fronts Forever 21, American Eagle, Plantfuel, plus Vuori Clothing.

Despite the promo cash and rising celeb status via her 2022 ESPYs appearance, Livvy has not abandoned her main love of gymnastics.

Livvy Dunne proudly lists gymnastics achievements

The flexible star has admitted that she got into gymnastics only so she could wear a cute and sparkly leotard. On her website, she also tells fans:

“In 2016 I competed at the Bresteyn’s Elite Qualifier in Las Vegas where I came in first place on Floor. I debuted a new floor routine that included some upgrades such as a double layout and a 2 1/2 twist. In North Carolina at the KPAC Elite Qualifier, I came in first place on beam with a 14.2.” She adds: “At the 2016 Secret U.S. Classic, I received my qualifying score to P&G Championships in St.Louis, Missouri. I went on to compete at the 2016 P&G Championships and earned two medals, on floor and beam.”