Livvy Dunne sizzled in a black bodysuit. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Christmas came early this year as Livvy Dunne graced the internet with two photos so hot, they’d turn Frosty into a puddle.

The 20-year-old Olympic athlete could be seen propping herself up on one hip in a super high-cut black bodysuit that clung to her every curve.

She had one leg bent in and the other extended behind in a pose that further accentuated her jaw-dropping figure.

Livvy didn’t need to add anything to the daring ensemble, but the shiny black boots and bright blue nail polish certainly didn’t go unnoticed.

She wore her silky smooth hair in natural waves cascading over one shoulder, focusing all the attention on her smoldering stare.

Sign up for our newsletter!

She left the caption open for interpretation by her 2.4M followers, writing, “lights, camera, …”

Livvy Dunne shared a mini full-body workout in skintight spandex and sports bra

Livvy gave fans a look at her fitness routine, sharing a “mini full body workout” on TikTok wearing skintight black leggings with a sports bra, highlighting her sculpted physique.

The five-foot-six blonde bombshell works out frequently to stay on top of her gymnastic game, and the results truly speak for themselves.

In the video, she shared some of her go-to exercises, including push-ups, jump squats, side-lying leg lifts, twisting crunches, pistol squats, flutter kicks, and forearm plank lifts.

Always a professional, Livvy had her long tresses tied back in a high ponytail to keep them from interfering with her sweat sesh.

Oh, and something notable about this particular workout is that she didn’t use any equipment, just body weight.

Livvy Dunne looked victorious in revealing leotard covered in chalk

Livvy stuck the landing off the uneven bars in a purple and gold gymnastics leotard, throwing her head back with a bright, triumphant smile.

She threw both arms overhead in a perfect finishing posture, with both ultra-toned legs covered in chalk.

The Louisiana State University student added the post to her Instagram stories yesterday to express her attitude of the day.

Of course, she tagged her school’s gym in the share, adding just one other word: “mood.”

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy opened up on an episode of Twin Talk with Haley & Hanna Cavinder about the struggle of balancing her school work, personal life, and gymnastics.

“It is a full-time job. It is work. It’s fun to do. I love it. My dream job. But yeah, my day’s packed. You know how it is waking up for like weights, you have practice, you have class. The grind does not stop.”

Still, while Livvy admitted her first year was incredibly challenging, she said this year has been different as she’s been able to better “compartmentalize” things in her life.