Gymnast Livvy Dunne stuns in bikini with winner smile

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Louisiana State University gymnast Livvy Dunne is proving her popularity with a new bikini-clad video on TikTok.

The 19-year-old social media star is the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media – alongside just hitting 2 million followers on Instagram, Livvy also boasts over 5 million fans on TikTok.

Showing off her figure and her sense of fun this week, Livvy posted an upbeat and viral trend video while highlighting her gymnast body, showing off in a strappy black bikini and adding in a cute white bucket hat.

Delighting fans as she went reaction style, Livvy wrote: “Asks for my snap,” then “Asks for my phone” – her reaction to the first was one of exaggerated and humorous negativity as she shook her hands. Still, it was smiles and a fist pump for the second as she switched to a gorgeous smile.

Showcasing her super-toned abs, the American Eagle partner wrote:

“I said what i said,” adding a #foryou and #fakebody.

Over 5 million views have been clocked. Livvy’s popularity was reflected in her red carpet appearance last month – joining Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman for the ESPYs in Hollywood, Livvy stunned in a white backless dress for her first major red carpet event.

Livvy Dunne landing major brand deals

In 2021, Livvy was signed to Vuori Clothing, a brand she continues to represent. More have come, though. The New Jersey native is now an ambassador for Plantfuel, American Eagle, and Forever 21, with a recent TikTok seeing her partnering up with L’Oréal.

Speaking to the NY Post about her social media career taking off, Livvy revealed:

“I was quarantined in Florida and I just started making content at the beach, doing flips and filming it. My videos started to get on the ‘for you’ page [on Instagram] a lot more, so more people saw them … and it took off,” adding: Then I went to LSU and the Louisiana following — they’re the best.”

Livvy Dunne stuns in red bikini

Livvy isn’t the only gymnast fronting brands. Fierce Five member Aly Raisman is an ambassador for American Eagle, with past promos including Silk Milk and Amazon. Superstar Simone Biles, meanwhile, fronts sandwich chain Subway and clothing brand Athleta.

Livvy made headlines over the Fourth of July for jetting back to her home state, where she stunned fans in a skimpy red bikini as she hit up the Jersey Shore. For more, give Livvy’s Instagram a follow.