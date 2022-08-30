Gymnast Livvy Dunne stuns in bikini for beach gymnastics

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnast Livvy Dunne stunned fans with impressive gymnastics moves on the beach in her latest TikTok.

The rising celebrity and 2022 ESPYs face wowed her five million+ followers this week, posting bikini-clad and delivering an athletic and flexible display right from the shores.

Livvy, also followed by two million on Instagram, is now the most followed NCAA athlete on social media. This video showed why she’s such a sensation.

Footage showed the New Jersey native casually flipping herself forward in a strappy black bikini. She briefly maintained a handstand while upside-down before whipping her legs to come full circle and back to a standing position.

Livvy also delivered a backward flip where she was filmed in slow motion. Showing off her super-toned body and golden tan, the Louisiana State University gymnast leaped high into the air, delivering a split shortly before landing.

Livvy wrote: “Beach-nastics” in her caption, proving she’s got a sense of humor.

The video has been viewed over 1.3 million times.

Livvy Dunne has a long list of achievements

Livvy is now rising as a social media star, influencer, and brand ambassador, but her first love is gymnastics.

“At ten years old, I competed level 10 and went to NIT. My coach and I decided to try and qualify for the U.S. Challenge. I was so excited when I accomplished my goal and came in second place, for the hopes division. During the 2013/2014 season I worked really hard to upgrade my skills and was the youngest athlete in the country to qualify as a Jr.International Elite,” she tells fans on her website.

Livvy is, however, likely earning far more cash from her brand deals than her gymnastics.

Livvy Dunne signed to major brands for endorsements

Although only 19, Livvy already boasts a healthy portfolio of brand partnerships.

In 2021, the blonde signed with Vuori Clothing. She now also fronts Plantfuel, plus American Eagle and Forever 21.

Earlier this summer, Livvy debuted her campaign for retailer Forever 21. She channeled major girly vibes as she posed in a logo Barbie top, also rocking a yellow miniskirt, plus a yellow shorts look as she posed from a retro ’80s studio.

Adding cute pink headphones, Livvy modeled her ensembles from a pink yoga mat. She made sure to #ad her post.

Also fronting clothing brands are gymnasts Aly Raisman and Simone Biles.