Gymnast Livvy Dunne stuns in a shimmering LBD for the New Year

Livvy Dunne rang in the New Year in a gorgeous little black dress. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne questioned what the new year would bring while sizzling in a gorgeous black dress. The 20-year-old gymnast stunned in her dress for a New Year’s Eve photo in front of her mirror.

The dress was glittering in the soft light of the photo as she posed. Meanwhile, it was sleeveless and tight, showing off Dunne’s impressive and toned gymnast physique.

She added to the dress’s glamorous look with some jewelry touches. Around her neck, she wore two delicate necklaces, one with a four-leaf clover pendant and another with a horizontal cross.

She matched the necklaces with a pair of small gold hoop earrings in her ears.

The hoops nearly blended in with her bleach-blonde hair, which she wore loose and hanging over her left shoulder. Dunne also went glam with her makeup for the new year, donning glossy pink lipstick, winged eyeliner, and mascara.

Sign up for our newsletter!

In the caption, she had a question for the mirror, which showed off her dress from the back.

She wrote, “Mirror mirror on the wall, will 2023 be the best year of all?”

Livvy Dunne hopes for the ‘best year of all’ ahead of 2023 gymnastics season

Dunne’s attempt to manifest the “best year of all” in 2023 comes as she prepares to tackle the 2023 gymnastics season. A new year means a new season, and the gymnast is already preparing.

Dunne didn’t get much of a holiday vacation as this week is already a “meet week” for her. She is currently a junior at Louisiana State University and has been serving on their gymnastics team since she first started her education there.

On January 6, she will have her first gymnastics meet of the year. She was already getting into the mindset for the meet with a TikTok showing off her dismount from a high bar.

She paired the clip with a remix of Where Have You Been x The Hills by DJ L Beats and wrote in the caption, “happy meet week.”

She looked stunning in the video in a sparkly black and blue leotard as she dismounted and soaked in the applause.

Another TikTok she shared showed that she and her LSU teammates were already in Utah for their Salt Lake City meet.

Ahead of the meet, she had some fun with her teammates as they recreated the “Excuse me Bruh” TikTok trend inspired by Zoolander.

Dunne has been working hard and manifesting good vibes as she prepares to tackle her 2023 gymnastics season.

Dunne has collaborated with Vuori

Dunne has had a whirlwind rise to fame. At 20, she has already competed on the USA National Gymnastics Team, competed in collegiate gymnastics, and boasted her first brand deal.

She nabbed her first brand deal in 2021 with the clothing brand Vuori. Her accomplishments in gymnastics made her a perfect collaborator for Vuori, which specializes in athletic and performance clothing.

Nikki Sakelliou, Vice President of Marketing at Vuori, stated, “From her astonishing talents and determination as a gymnast to the positivity she spreads on social media, Livvy is a wonderful representation of the mindset we at Vuori aim to inspire.”

The gymnast frequently represents the brand by repping their clothes when performing or modeling their outfits for her 2.6 million Instagram followers.

She has been a partner with the brand for over a year, and her various deals have garnered her over $2 million in earnings. Given all that she has already accomplished as a college student, it will be exciting to see what more she does upon graduation in 2024.