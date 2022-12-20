LSU gymnast Olivia Dunne stuns in a cute selfie: Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Olivia “Livvy” Dunne rocks a body-fitting tank top as she switches up her hair and eye color in a fun video.

The 20-year-old has amassed a huge following on social media, with 6.5 million TikTok followers and 2.5 million on Instagram.

Dunne makes millions from endorsements by modeling and sharing entertaining videos that keep her followers engaged.

Following the NCAA’s name, image, and likeness (NIL) rule change last year, Livvy revealed she is bringing in seven figures from her partnerships.

Last month, she responded to critics who are against college athletes “selling sex” to earn big bucks on social media.

In a new TikTok video, Livvy has fun reimaging herself as a brunette with light blue eyes with the help of some filters. She rocks a busty white tank top while letting her long hair flow off her shoulders.

“what i’d look like with opposite features,” the video text reads.

Livvy Dunne stuns in swimwear for Vuori clothing

Livvy showed her incredible abs in a long sleeve crop top and pants in Vuori clothing.

She rocked the fashionable look and posed with one hand on her head and the other by her abs.

“What’s up ‘bu!” she wrote in the caption of the Malibu, California photoshoot.

After signing with WME Sports for representation last year, Dunne announced her first exclusive brand partnership with the activewear brand Vuori.

In an interview with Forbes, she told the outlet that she is seeking authentic endorsement deals that’d match her personal style.

“This is my first exclusive brand deal I’ve ever done, so I was trying to find a brand to work with that is authentic to me and that I would want to introduce to my audience to because they trust me.”

Livvy Dunne quenches her thirst with Bodyarmor SuperDrink

The 20-year-old gymnast shows off her athleticism in a new TikTok video in which she performs leg switch lunges and other exercises before grabbing a bottle of Bodyarmor.

“Best workout buddy:),” she wrote in the video’s caption, which clocked 1.9 million views and over 190,000 likes proving her star power.

In the video, she had her hair in a ponytail and wore a sports tank and black spandex.

The social media star had the video sponsored by Bodyarmor in a move that could lead to a long-term deal.

The brand has partnered with professional athletes from numerous sports, such as Naomi Osaka, Baker Mayfield, Andrew Luck, Mike Trout, Klay Thompson, and Ryan Blaney.