Livvy Dunne is rocking a spooky Halloween outfit with black wings and a miniskirt. Pic credit: ©ImageCollect.com/AdMedia

Gymnast Livvy Dunne, aka Olivia Dunne, appears to be embracing the dark side as she gets into the Halloween spirit with a set of black wings.

The talented gymnast and businesswoman posed for three brand-new photos in a spooky Halloween-inspired photoshoot.

Livvy was dressed all in black as she donned a patterned corset with a super short faux-leather miniskirt and fishnet tights. She also added a pair of black wings on her back, which gave the outfit a fallen angel vibe.

The Louisiana State University athlete posted three pictures to her permanent Instagram account and one snap to her Instagram Story. She stood against a neutral grey background as the lighting caused her to cast a spooky but stunning shadow.

The three snaps showed Livvy’s gorgeous outfit from the front, side, and back.

She captioned the post, “welcome to the dark side.”

Livvy’s fellow athletes at LSU were among the many fans to comment on her post. Alyona Shchennikova wrote, “Stunner😍😍” and Aleah Finnegan exclaimed, “Oh she’s a beaut.”

Fellow athlete Kiya Johnson commented with three hearts for eyes emojis, and Joey Ruben wrote, “Very cool livvy.”

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne looks stunning in a promo for Vuori Clothing

Ever since the NCAA ruled that their athletes were allowed to make money from using their image online, Livvy has been working with the fashion brand Vuori Clothing.

She recently posed in some stunning black spandex with a matching crop top for the clothing brand and, obviously, managed to look effortlessly amazing despite the rather unglamorous setting of a parking lot.

In a nod to the fashion brand, she captioned this post, “come scoop! @vuoriclothing #vuoripartner”

Livvy Dunne has a passion for fashion

According to her personal website, Livvy loves fashion design and even has a hand in designing her own leotards, including making initial sketches and choosing the correct fabric.

Earlier this month, Livvy posted a pic of herself in an LSU purple leotard. She was snapped, sitting on a giant purple throne with a crown atop her gorgeous blond hair.

She captioned the post, “purple reign.” It’s not clear if this leotard was one of her designs, but she certainly looked incredible and appeared dressed for a win.

Livvy has a massive 2.2 million followers on Instagram, so itit’so surprise that each of her posts gets 100s of thousands of likes. The one above has amassed over half a million likes.