Gymnast and influencer extraordinaire Livvy Dunne proved she doesn’t need a fancy photo shoot or leotard to show off her athletic physique as she sizzled in sweats.

An expert on the uneven bars, Livvy unveiled her chiseled abs in a skintight black crop top and low-rise gray sweatpants.

She fully committed to the I-woke-up-like-this look, with a pair of glasses resting up on her naturally-textured blonde hair.

The rising star’s face also appeared fresh and make-up-free as she smirked for the impromptu pic.

The only exception to the fresh out of bed vibe was a chic black purse with gold chain accents dangling from her arm.

In the share, she tagged Vuori — a Climate Neutral Certified athleticwear brand.

But that’s not the only steamy snap of Livvy wearing Vuori’s comfort-first clothing.

Livvy Dunne rocked skintight black workout clothes for Vuori collaboration

In September 2021, Vuori announced its partnership with Livvy, and the world has been a better place ever since.

That’s because Livvy regularly posts photos of herself rocking their performance apparel.

The clothing company has stated that Livvy perfectly embodies their brand mantra, ‘The Rise. The Shine‘, through her strength and perseverance as a gymnast.

In late October, the 20-year-old New Jersey Native knelt in a parking garage wearing a skintight black workout ensemble that showed off her toned tummy and sculpted arms.

The second photo gave her 2.2M followers a sneak peek at her round derriere as she smiled over her shoulder.

She included a cute ride request in the caption, writing, “come scoop!”

Livvy Dunne stunned in a super revealing dark angel Halloween costume

Livvy’s Halloween costume this year was a perfect 10, as she donned a thigh-skimming black leather skirt with a strapless corset top and fishnet stalkings.

Her perfect frame was emphasized by the risqué wardrobe choice, as the shiny fabric clung to her every curve.

The five-foot-six social media sensation wore her bright blonde hair in loose, sultry waves and enhanced the costume with a pair of black angel wings.

She captioned the share, “welcome to the dark side.”

When asked about the stress of social media, Livvy eloquently replied, “I don’t feel too much pressure, because doing social media is always something that I’ve loved, and I’ve always taken it pretty seriously. At times, I can get overwhelmed with how busy things are, but I don’t feel pressure on a day-to-day basis.”