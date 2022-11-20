Gymnast Olivia Dunne poses for a car selfie. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Olivia “Livvy” Dunne shares a sizzling photo dump as she strikes several poses in a white tank top.

The 20-year-old social media star was at the center of a New York Times article about college athletes snagging lucrative endorsement deals.

The Louisiana State University gymnast is reportedly earning over $1 million per year from such deals thanks in part to her large social media following.

Dunne has brushed aside the criticism and has some sizzling photos to prove it.

“picture this…,” she wrote in the caption of a series of Instagram photos in which she posed in a tight busty tank top that showed her abs.

She matched the top with black pants as she made several sultry poses which quickly garnered over 450,000 likes on the social media post in just a few hours.

Olivia Dunne shows gym-honed abs in Vuori clothing

Livvy Dunne posed on a sandy beach for a photo shoot with the clothing brand Vuori. The college athlete signed a deal with the performance apparel brand in September last year.

In the snaps shared with her 2.3 million Instagram followers, Dunne posed in a high-cropped black top and matching pants.

“What’s up ‘bu!” she wrote in the caption of the IG post.

Dunne is one of the most influential college athletes on social media. She is among those who took advantage of the NCAA’s name, image, and likeness rule change last year by inking lucrative endorsement deals.

However, the move for athletes to earn a living from their image has had its fair share of critics.

Livvy Dunne responds to NYT ‘sex sells’ article

Dunne responded to an NYT article that quotes a women’s basketball coach who claimed sponsored social media posts that allude to sexiness are “regressive.”

Stanford’s Tara VanDerveer, a successful women’s college basketball coach, believes the focus on beauty is regressive for female athletes.

“I guess sometimes we have this swinging pendulum, where we maybe take two steps forward, and then we take a step back. We’re fighting for all the opportunities to compete, to play, to have resources, to have facilities, to have coaches, and all the things that go with Olympic-caliber athletics.”

“This is a step back,” she added.

Dunne seemingly directly responded to VanDerveer with a TikTok video.

In the clip, Dunne was wearing her LSU gymnastics leotard and posed in front of a mirror as she quoted Nicki Minaj: “Um, if you don’t like me, that’s fine. But, you know, watch your mouth.”

In the caption, she added, “only taking steps forward:).”