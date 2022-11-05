Gymnast Olivia Dunne took a selfie at practice with a teammate wearing a sports bra and spandex. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne enjoyed a sweat session at Louisiana State University with a teammate and showed fans a glimpse at her life behind the scenes.

She and her friend pouted at their reflections in the mirror selfie shared on Livvy’s Instagram Stories yesterday.

The ladies posed in front of a sink from a bathroom at the LSU training facility.

Livvy and her fellow LSU gymnast wore black sports bras with the signature white Jordan logo.

The influencer rocked her school spirit colors with pink spandex shorts featuring a high waist.

Meanwhile, her gymnast partner wore the same shorts in a rolled-down style. Both ladies looked shredded, undoubtedly the result of many hours competing as college athletes for a Division I team.

Livvy kept the accessories simple, with just a necklace around her neck.

The New Jersey native rocked her thick blonde hair in a ponytail pushed to one side of her body.

The NCAA athlete tagged the LSU training facility where she and other athletes go to train for events.

Livvy, who celebrated her 20th birthday last month, has experienced a lot of good fortune as a gymnast.

She was one of the first athletes to be able to use her name and likeness, following NCAA-wide rule changes. Before the rule changes, college athletes in the United States were not allowed to use their names and likeness to get endorsement deals or make money outside the school.

Since the masses often look up to athletes as role models with great influence, athletes receive countless offers from companies that want famous representation.

Luckily for Livvy, she can now compete for LSU while earning money through brand deals and sponsorships. Livvy has shown herself to be a savvy businesswoman, netting deals, including one with Vuori clothing.

Livvy Dunne’s Vuori clothing partnership

The partnership between Livvy and Vuori seemed like a natural fit because the athlete has long been a fan of the brand.

Livvy told Forbes about her history with Vuori and why it was so important to her.

She explained, “I’m super excited about this partnership with Vuori. I can’t wait to introduce it to my audience.”

She continued, “Ever since I put on my first Vuori sports bra, it was such quality material, and I knew it’s something that I wanted to introduce to my following because it felt right to me. The world needs to see it. It’s such a great brand.”