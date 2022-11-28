Livvy Dunne looked amazing in a black co-ord set. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne has clearly been training hard, and fans could tell by her latest photo.

The gymnast snapped a picture before leaving the house while looking toned in her skin-tight outfit.

The college gymnast wore an all-black athleisure look, which consisted of a black long-sleeve top that cropped right at the waist. The neckline was low cut, leaving little to the imagination.

She paired the crop top with matching yoga pants that adorned a light flare at the calf. To sell the athleisure look, she wore white sneakers that were the perfect pop of color in the monochromatic outfit.

To dress up her outfit, she accessorized with stacked charm necklaces and a black handbag.

She kept her makeup simple by wearing deep pink blush and nude pink lipstick.

The blonde also wore her hair in a low half-up half-down hairstyle and curled the ends.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne goes through a Barbie transformation for Forever 21

Over the summer, Livvy decided to live every little girl’s dream and get an amazing Barbie makeover. The LSU gymnast switched things up and partnered with the clothing brand Forever 21 for the latest Forever 21 x Mattel collaboration.

The two companies announced over the summer that they would create a limited-edition collection for Barbie Summer. The collection would include swimwear, cosmetics, accessories, sleepwear, home décor, and more.

The limited-edition line can be found online, in stores, and even in Roblox.

While modeling for the store, she captioned the photo, “Barbie for the day with @forever21.”

She did a photoshoot for the brand in 1970s-inspired gym wear. The social media influencer wore a white tank top with the words “Barbie” printed on the front, and over it, she wore a short sleeve bolero for a sporty look. She paired it with a yellow pleated skirt that showed off her long-toned legs.

To complete the look, she wore thick socks and baby-pink running sneakers.

Livvy Dunne looks angelic in an all-white outfit

To show off her sporty side yet again, Livvy recently decided to show her 2.4 million followers her all-white outfit while posing in the woods.

The gymnast wore a white sports bra that featured cage detailing on the back to show off her toned figure.

She paired it with a tiny white miniskirt that showed off her legs perfectly. To add to her sporty look, she wore chunky white sneakers that were seemingly perfect for working out.

Livvy kept her hair simple and down in a gorgeous straight style.