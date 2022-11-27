Livvy Dunne is stunning in a black outfit. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne looked amazing in a two-piece outfit that complemented her figure.

She wore a black top that featured long sleeves, a plunging neckline, and cropped above the belly button. The style of the shirt hugged her body and showed off her incredible abs.

Livvy paired the shirt with matching pants, which fitted perfectly to her waist and accentuated the shape of her legs. The pants included a flair at the end, which covered up the majority of the star’s shoes.

The American gymnast elevated her outfit with white platform shoes and manicured white nails. This contrasted perfectly against the all-black outfit.

Livvy styled her hair half-back and parted in the middle and let the rest of the bright blonde locks flow behind her shoulders. Her makeup was beautiful, with soft eyeshadow, mascara, and glossy lips.

Sign up for our newsletter!

The athlete posted the photo to her Instagram Story with New Jersey as her tagged location, and she included in the text, “dirty jerz I missed you.”

Livvy Dunne is gorgeous in a black crop top. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne models for Vuori

Livvy posted a photo in a similar outfit, and looked just as stunning. This one was to promote the clothing brand, Vuori.

This outfit included a black tank top with a scoop neckline and thin straps that cropped at her mid-waist. It was tight-fitting and accentuated the athlete’s incredible physique.

The shirt was paired with tight-fitting and high-waisted black pants that fit to her legs and tucked into her socks.

Her white socks and shoes gave her look an extra athletic appeal. Her bright blonde hair flowed down her back, and her makeup was perfect as usual.

It’s clear that any brand is lucky to have Livvy on board to help drive up sales, and her post earned well over 600,000 likes and it was flooded with over 3,000 comments.

Livvy is fabulous in a dress and boots

In another Instagram share, Livvy posted a beautiful photo in a tiny black dress and shiny boots, and she looked absolutely gorgeous in the outfit, as expected.

The tight-fitting dress featured a plunging neckline and thin straps, and it cropped at the upper thighs. Livvy turned to the side in the photo, so the camera could capture how the dress hugged her tiny waist.

The boots nicely paired with the outfit and went up to the gymnast’s mid-shins. The shiny material reflected the sun, and the heels on the boots complemented Livvy’s legs.

The post earned well over 500,000 likes.