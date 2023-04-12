Livvy Dunne and co. have headed out to Forth Worth, Texas for the upcoming NCAA Championships which will take place at the Dickies Arena on Thursday, April 13.

The blonde bombshell made sure her hair was perfect for the occasion as she stopped by the stylist before boarding the plane that would take her and the team to the “natty’s” as they call it.

She shared a selfie from the salon wearing black sweatpants and a tight, gray, cropped tank top with spaghetti straps that clung to her toned figure.

She threw up a peace sign and puckered up as she looked off to the side to show off her new blonde, highlighted, and cut hair.

Her face appeared to be makeup free as she showed off her enviable, clear complexion in the flattering light.

Livvy must have been happy with the result as she put a few emojis in the corner: two hearts, shimmering stars, and a girl getting her haircut, naturally.

Livvy Dunne showed off a new haircut at the salon. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne and her LSU teammates have traveled to Forth Worth, Texas for the NCAA Championship

The team reportedly ran into a snag when their airplane got stuck in the mud on the runway, but they were boarded onto another plane and arrived in the Lonestar State around 7:00 p.m. in the evening.

Livvy and her LSU teammates have had quite the run at the NCAA Denver Regional Championship and it all came down to a tie in second place with Michigan. However, the tie-break that was used allowed the team to advance, with a score of 197.750.

LSU has never won an NCAA Championship so it would be quite the feat if they could accomplish a No. 1 spot for the first time.

The highest-paid female NCAA athlete returned to gymnastics in February after suffering from an injury, with an incredible score of 9.825 on the bars, her main event.

The gymnastics squad will face off against seven other teams: No. 1 Oklahoma, No. 2 Utah, No. 3 Florida, No. 4 California, No. 5 UCLA, No. 7 Kentucky, and No. 8 Denver.

A semi-final will see the teams split up into two sections, and the top two from each section will compete in the final which will take place on April 15.

Livvy is a longtime brand ambassador for Vuori Clothing

As one of the highest-paid NIL athletes, Livvy contributes her face to a couple of brand deals with Vuori Clothing being the biggest one. It appears her entire closet is full of items from the brand as her entire profile aesthetic might as well be the website itself.

In July, she shared a shot of herself in the back of a car wearing a black dress from Vuori. She posted the pictures in order to thank her fans for 2 million followers, and shared a couple of different poses.

The brand is mostly activewear but does have a few dresses and jumpsuits. The Halo Essential Dress costs $118 and is very similar to the one Livvy wore in the picture; it comes in Heather Grey and Chestnut Heather as well.

They recently released their Clementine Short 2.0 which cost $58 and come in several different colors to suit every personality.