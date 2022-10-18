Athlete Livvy Dunne looked amazing in black spandex as she bared her toned abs. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnast Livvy Dunne has been amping up her photo sharing lately as she enjoys her time back at college.

The 20-year-old Louisiana State University athlete has been back with a vengeance as she lets fans see how her time in the gymnasium has impacted her figure.

Livvy’s most recent selfie came in the form of a little promotional time as the young gymnast tagged Vuori Clothing, an activewear company.

Looking as fit as ever, Livvy could be seen standing in front of a mirror, holding her phone just to the side of her face and giving a small smile.

Keeping her blonde hair down, the young 2017 Elite champion tilted her head slightly while looking at her phone.

A black, sporty top hugged her slender figure, finishing off just above her navel, while spandex leggings wrapped around her lower half to show off the muscular structure of her appendages.

Livvy added a little brightness to the otherwise-dark ensemble by popping on stark white socks with matching white tennis shoes.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy recently shared another selfie as she rocked a very similar outfit that showed off her studious vibe.

Livvy Dunne bares her midriff in flirty crop top

Over a week ago, Livvy shared another fun selfie as she proved once again that black doesn’t have to be boring while giving another view of some fun, dark attire.

Sitting on her knees and wearing adorable reading glasses on her face, the gymnast shared a different glimpse of her life away from her sport as she rocked a ruffle-bottomed, midriff-baring crop top and black sweats.

Livvy tagged Vuori Clothing in her post again, making sure to keep up with her promotional work along with studying and practicing her gymnastics moves.

Livvy Dunne talks about fashion

As reported by Monsters and Critics, Livvy opened up about mixing her sport with her side gig of modeling various athletic wear.

“Fashion has always been a huge passion of mine,” Livvy said, adding that prior to gaining internet fame, she enjoyed designing her own leotards.

“Before college, my coach and I would design my own custom leotards for all my major competitions,” she shared.

“I love expressing myself through my style, and I fell in love with Vuori because I thought their clothes looked and felt amazing.”