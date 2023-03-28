Gymnast Livvy Dunne competes for the LSU Tigers, and with such a big name to live up to, she has to put in the work to achieve the results her team is looking for.

The blonde bombshell is arguably one of the most famous gymnasts in the U.S. at the moment, at least in the social media realm, having amassed a staggering 3.8 million Instagram followers.

Before the Name, Image, and Likeness policy, Livvy had a huge following on Instagram and TikTok, but now she makes well over six figures a year with brand endorsements galore. She told People, “that’s the moment my life changed.”

Livvy’s most successful event is on bars, and she even received her highest score of the season at the 2023 SEC Gymnastics Championships with a 9.850, getting second place. She helped her team achieve a third-place finish at the event, behind rivals Florida and Alabama.

However, that doesn’t mean she isn’t incredible in other areas as well as she showed with her most recent Instagram post.

The fitness phenomenon performed a floor routine that proved how flexible she truly is as she got in a downward dog-type position and did a split in mid-air. The ab strength alone would be enough to send most people falling down, but she was all strength.

Livvy had her blonde hair put up in a messy bun with a green ribbon for the routine and showed off her most popular accessory: her pearly whites!

She joked in her caption, “Act natural.”

Livvy Dunne is the highest-paid NCAA female athlete

Livvy is the highest-paid NCAA female athlete and clearly feels pride in that, telling People, “There was no roadmap of how to do school, your athletics and social media all at the same time.”

She continued, “There’s really no one that’s ever done it. And I figured I could change that. I could pave the way and be a good example to young girls that look up to me.”

She is certainly setting an example for women as to what they can achieve in the sports world and showing what ways college athletes can make money once their career is up.

Livvy’s biggest brand endorsement is with Vuori activewear

That money comes from her endorsements, with the biggest being Vuori clothing, which was her first brand deal. She is still with them today, and the majority of her outfits on Instagram are from the activewear brand.

While on a break in Gulf Shores, Alabama, Livvy showed off her toned gymnastics figure in a black bikini from Vuori. It was a basic style top and featured high-waisted black bottoms.

Though Vuori doesn’t appear to sell swimsuits at the moment, perhaps due to the season, they have a huge amount of sports bras in a similar style.

The Yosemite Bra costs $58 and features an intricate back with several straps along the sides and two that go straight up; it’s definitely a different spin on the average sports bra for the gym.

Keep an eye on Livvy's Instagram for future gymnastics posts and Vuori activewear outfit inspiration.