Gymnast Livvy Dunne showed off her athletic talents on social media. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnast Livvy Dunne shared her athletic talents with fans by performing breathtaking moves on the balance beam.

The 20-year-old rising gymnastics star filmed herself with her back to the camera as she adjusted her body to prepare for a front flip.

She performed the hands-free move with ease while wearing a black two-piece activewear set.

Livvy pointed her hands to the ceiling and threw herself forward with her legs following behind her to flip over her head and land perfectly on the apparatus.

The stunning blonde then effortlessly transitioned into a back flip, took a step forward, and then turned to the side, flashing a bright smile as the video clip ended.

Livvy’s athletic physique was showcased as she wore a black Nike sports bra and black underwear to complete her jaw-dropping routine.

Purple crash mats covered the gym floor, and other vacant balance beams were visible in the background.

Her hair was piled high on her head in an unkempt bun, and she wore a sleeve around her ankle for support.

Livvy tagged Louisiana State university on the clip and shared it with her 2.4 million followers via Instagram Stories.

Livvy Dunne dazzles on the tennis court for Vuori partnership

Livvy has become quite the influencer thanks to her social media presence on TikTok and Instagram, meaning she is extremely sought-after by brands eager for her to promote their items.

A favorite brand of Livvy’s is Vuori, a performance apparel brand that creates pieces inspired by the Coastal Californian lifestyle, integrating fitness, surf, sport, and art.

She is regularly seen in their items, curating outfits to share with her fans while promoting the brand.

The stunning gymnast recently served up a tennis-inspired look, modeling a Vuori skirt from a scenic Hamptons location.

She wore a pale gray mini skirt that featured pretty pleats in the back to bring style to your workout.

The blonde beauty paired the skirt with a white sleeveless tank top featuring a cable-knit pattern and a collar around the neck.

Livvy wore the Halo Performance Skirt from Vuori in Pale Gray Heather, priced at $68.

Livvy Dunne poses in denim for American Eagle

Livvy swapped her leotards and activewear for a pair of blue denim jeans in a partnership with American Eagle.

She perched herself on the edge of a metal stool to show off the baby blue denims in a post shared with her 2.4 million followers.

American Eagle is known for their high-quality and on-trend clothing, which they sell at affordable prices, so it’s no surprise that they are a favorite of Livvy’s.

The stunning blonde modeled a pair of the brand’s flare-style jeans, which she paired with a cropped white tank top.

The low-rise jeans were on trend featuring ripped knees with some distressed detailing.

Livvy captioned the popular post, “perfect jeans🤍 @americaneagle flares #aepartner #aeathleticdept.”

She wore the AE Ne(x)t Level Ripped Low-Rise Flare Jean in Light Wash, priced at $59.95.