Livvy Dunne stunned in a miniskirt in a new photo. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Talented gymnast Livvy Dunne was all leg as she stepped out in a black miniskirt during a night in New York City.

The 20-year-old athlete has made quite a name for herself over the years as she’s been a previous member of the USA national gymnastics team.

The young gymnast has become extremely successful in her athletic career, which has seen a massive rise in her social media popularity.

She has amassed more than 4 million subscribers on TikTok, giving her one of the largest platforms for an NCAA athlete.

Recently, Livvy took to Instagram Stories to post a snap of her and a friend on the streets of New York City, dressed to the nines.

Both girls turned away from the camera in the image as they looked behind them onto a busy city street. Livvy wore a black leather miniskirt which perfectly showed off her gorgeous toned legs. She also rocked a cropped black fur jacket, a small black bag, and some strappy nude heels on her feet.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Her long blonde locks cascaded down her back and in front of her shoulders as she stood with her pal, Lily Chee.

The blonde beauty shared another snap to her Instagram Stories, which showed her outfit and her gorgeous face in full view.

Posing in the back of a car, she had removed her jacket to show off her incredibly toned arms and sat cross-legged, smiling at the camera.

Livvy wore a sleeveless turtleneck top which was tucked into her short leather skirt, and she wore subtle makeup, letting her natural beauty shine through.

Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne says goodbye to her teens

The gymnast recently turned 20 and celebrated her exit from her teenage years with a stunning set of pictures of her wearing an LBD.

Livvy wore a black leather-look dress with some cutout detailing. It had a halterneck style fastening and a scoop neckline which featured a triangular cutout in the center.

The minidress hugged her athletic body, which was perfectly suntanned and toned from her intensive gymnast training.

Her long blonde locks were styled with a curl on the ends and fell naturally in front of her shoulders. Livvy tousled her tresses in the cover image as she held a hand to her head and smiled, looking away from the camera with her eyes closed.

She accessorized her birthday outfit with dangling silver earrings, a dainty necklace, and bracelets on both wrists.

She captioned the photo post, “Rip my teenage years #20 🥂.”

Livvy Dunne celebrates season highlights in photo set post

Amongst images of Livvy in bikinis and various outfits, she also likes to post the occasional action shot of her in gymnast action.

She recently shared a series of photos on social media, which she captioned, “’22 szn photo dump.”

The images showed snaps of her in action across the 2022 training and competition season. The cover image showed Livvy looking animated on the gymnastics floor, screaming out in front of a busy crowd.

Her black leotard and thighs were dusty with chalk, likely from a routine she had just completed.

A right swipe shows Livvy in a bright purple leotard, standing with a leg bent and an arm in the air as she poses for the camera. A few more swipes show her looking happy and being playful with her teammates.

The final image in the set shows a hopeful German fan holding up a handmade sign which said, “All the way from Germany… I’d flip if you’d go to prom with me Livvy?”

Livvy can be seen in the foreground reading the sign as others in the crowd look on amused, but Livvy’s answer remains a mystery.