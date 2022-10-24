Livvy Dunne looks amazing in a selfie on social media. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne looks incredible in a new photoshoot.

The LSU gymnast posed on a tall purple and gold quilted throne, representing her school’s colors.

She wore a black and purple tight bodysuit, showing off her amazing physique.

The bodysuit featured sheer purple sleeves and sequin detailing all over the front and back.

She wore her hair in a loose ponytail and put on her signature makeup look. She posed with a gold crown on her head.

From rocking skintight spandex to her bikini pictures, Livvy has proven she is a fashionista.

Livvy Dunne wows in an LBD

This isn’t the only glam photo Livvy has posted before. She recently attended singer and close friend Nessa Barret’s 20th birthday party. The guest list included fellow influencers Josh Richards and Charli D’Amelio. The party was 1920s-themed, and Livvy did not disappoint.

The gymnast showed off her outfit in a behind-the-scenes photo of the night and even posed with the birthday girl herself.

Livvy wore an LBD with a silver sequin headpiece wrapped around her forehead. She wore her hair down and put on a dewy makeup look.

Nessa wore a short bejeweled mini dress with a large white feather boa draped around her shoulders.

Livvy Dunne is thriving on social media

Not only is Livvy a successful college gymnast, but she is also a rising influencer. She is now the most-followed NCAA athlete and regularly posts pictures of her amazing fashion sense and daily life.

She has been open about starting her social media career and the challenge of balancing it with both her career and her school work. She is currently a junior at Louisiana State University.

In an interview with the NY Post, she said “Making content is definitely time-consuming. There’s 100s of takes, and then you choose that perfect one for Instagram and TikTok. I probably take an hour or two to create content after practice. But some days I’m so busy I can’t get to it all. TikTok, I feel, is where you can express yourself more, and that’s something I’m still getting used to, and I’m still trying to open up more “That’s something I’ve been working on more — opening up in a more personal way.”

It’s been reported that the gymnast has received over a million dollars since the start of her career.

Livvy currently has over two million followers on Instagram and over 300 Million Likes on Tik Tok.