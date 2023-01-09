Livvy Dunne is gorgeous in her gem-embellished leotard for a mini hotel photo shoot. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne surely made the internet buzz once again as she posed for the camera in her spacious hotel room.

Livvy looked stunning as she smiled and further modeled for the camera as she wore her form-fitting leotard.

The young athlete currently attends Louisiana State University, where she competes in the NCAA as a gymnast.

It was evident from the colors of the leotard that Livvy was representing her team as she coordinated in purple and black.

Luckily for her fans, the gymnast posted the mesmerizing shots on her Instagram.

Her 2.7 million followers were in for a treat with these heavenly hotel shots.

Livvy Dunne is stunning in her glitzy leotard

Livvy certainly entertained her fans once again, as she took to her Instagram with some fun, flashy photos.

In the first slide, the athlete posed in her team’s uniform, a purple and black leotard.

The one-piece featured beautiful gem-embellished patterns that ran across her chest and down her torso.

She coordinated the pretty piece with a matching purple hair tie that she had tied her blonde locks up.

The gymnast’s hair was half braided along the top of her head, and the other half was tied back into a pretty bun.

For both shots, Livvy sat in a cream-colored chair in the corner of her lofty hotel room.

She smiled at the ground in the first slide as her hand lightly touched her waist.

In contrast to the first photo, the second shot featured Livvy staring off to the side as she puckered her lips and threw up the peace sign with her hands.

The gymnast looked effortlessly gorgeous as she got ready to showcase her competitive nature.

She captioned the post, “ready for more😼.”

Livvy Dunne teams up with Forever 21

In another Instagram post, the gymnast took a little break from her vigorous training schedule to instead team up with clothing company Forever 21.

Forever 21 is known for its trendy and stylish fashion that is always listed at an affordable price.

For this particular post, Livvy teamed up with Forever to create the perfect Barbie look, and the two achieved just that.

Livvy was captured in a pink, retro room which gave off a complete 80s aesthetic.

The gymnast was photographed wearing a gorgeous high-waisted, pleated skirt. The yellow skirt was paired with a white and pink tank top that said “Barbie” in big letters across her chest.

Livvy added a pair of baby pink sweatbands, pink and white sneakers, and a pair of pink headphones to complete the Barbie look.

In the second slide, Livvy was captured in a matching pastel yellow athletic fit as she stretched forward to form a lunge.

The set included a pair of loose shorts and a matching, cropped tank top. Both pieces read “Malibu” in pink lettering across the fabric.

She captioned the post, “#ad Barbie for the day with @forever21 🫶🏼.”

Fans certainly dug this Barbie look, as the post received 402k likes and over 1.8k expressive fans in the comment section.