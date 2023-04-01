Gymnast Livvy Dunne was all about Tiger pride on Friday, sporting a leotard representing her team and appearing incredibly motivated as she took a mirror selfie.

She showed off her insanely toned figure in one of the more sparkly outfits from LSU, featuring a metallic purple material throughout with gold on top and a rhinestone star pattern covering the chest.

Her blonde tresses were tied into an adorable ponytail on top of her head and tied together with a matching purple ribbon. Her makeup was natural as usual, featuring mascara and light lipgloss.

Livvy wrote on the photo, “Let’s geaux!”

She looked like she was in a hotel room, which would make sense since she was on the road with her team for their most recent meet.

Livvy competed with her teammates in the NCAA Regional Championships in Denver, Colorado, on Friday, where they advanced to the Regional Final, which will take place on Sunday, April 2.

The Tigers finished in a tie with Oregon State, beating rivals Georgia and Nebraska with a team score of 197.375.

Livvy Dunne showed off her LSU uniform before the NCAA Regional Championships in Denver. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne’s team, the LSU Tigers, moved on to the Regional Final

Livvy’s head coach for LSU gymnastics, Jay Clark, said that though it wasn’t their best performance, they did enough to advance, which is what really matters.

He said, “That’s always the priority of this whole weekend. Whether you win, whether you’re second, or whether you tie; as long as you move on.”

LSU proudly shared a video of the team moving their LSU label onto the next bracket, the Regional Final. The talented ladies excitedly jumped up and down and screamed, clearly motivated for the next step.

They captioned the post, “THE TIGERS ARE MOVIN’ ON.”

Livvy channeled Barbie in a photoshoot for Forever 21

In other Livvy Dunne news, she was recently ranked the third most valuable athlete in America in the recent On3 NIL valuation, with $3.4 million.

That’s not surprising, considering she has a massive 3.8 million followers on Instagram and another 7.3 million on TikTok.

Those millions of dollars are all raked in with endorsement deals, of which Livvy has several.

In June of last year, the gymnastics phenom posed in a Barbie-inspired photoshoot with Forever 21, a clothing retailer popular with the younger generation full of bright colors, fun dresses, and trendy pieces.

Livvy channeled the blonde doll with a white tank top that had the Barbie logo, a pleated yellow skirt, chunky white sneakers, and a pair of pink headphones.

A second shot showed the influencer in a yellow terry-cloth matching shorts and tank top outfit as she did a lunge.

She posed in front of a pink yoga mat with retro gym equipment in the background.

The Barbie collection at Forever21 is full of pink and yellows, naturally, with adorable tank tops, sweatpants, hats, and even sandals.

Livvy’s yellow outfit was the Malibu Barbie™ Graphic Halter Top, marked down to $14, and the matching Malibu Barbie™ Graphic Ringer Shorts, also on sale for $10.

Keep an eye on Livvy’s Instagram for news of how she and the LSU Tigers did after the Regional Finals on Sunday.