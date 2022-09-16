Gymnast Livvy Dunne in tight jeans for leotard surprise

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne is proving just why she’s a social media sensation.

The 19-year-old Louisiana State University gymnast is fast rising on both TikTok and Instagram – she’s now the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, with 2 million Instagram followers and 6 million on TikTok.

Posting to the latter platform this week, Livvy delighted her army of fans with new content.

The New Jersey native shouted out her gymnast edge with a leotard, although her post mainly revolved around a cute denim look.

The video showed Livvy perched at the edge of a chair and seated indoors.

Showing hints of her athlete body, Livvy sizzled as she modeled a medium blue and tight pair of jeans. She paired her jeans with a white strappy crop top, showing off her slim shoulders and toned arms.

Livvy leaned forward a little, rocking her blonde locks down and straight.

Meanwhile, a digital effect forming a circular and moving bubble worked its way across Livvy’s body – here, the camera switched to showing Livvy in a purple leotard as she honored her gymnast side.

Over 1.1 million views have been clocked. “Surprise shawty!” the caption read.

Livvy definitely has her career on the up, with 2022 seeing her make red carpet headlines for attending the ESPYs in Hollywood. The annual event was this year also attended by Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

Livvy Dunne landing brand deals

Brands are picking up on Livvy’s popularity. In 2021, she landed her first major brand deal with Vuori Clothing and continues with them as a partner in 2022.

“This is my first exclusive brand deal I’ve ever done, so I was trying to find a brand to work with that is authentic to me and that I would want to introduce to my audience to because they trust me,” she told Business of College Sports, adding:

“I’m super excited about this partnership with Vuori. I can’t wait to introduce it to my audience.”

Livvy Dunne fronting American Eagle and Forever 21

Also signing Livvy have been clothing retailers American Eagle and Forever 21.

Livvy debuted her ad for the latter this year, posing in a retro ’80s setting for a Barbie-themed shoot while in pastel yellow shorts and a minidress, shown in two-slide photos on her Instagram.

Livvy is also an ambassador for Plantfuel. Fans are likely awaiting to see who signs her next.