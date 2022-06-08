Gymnast Livvy Dunne in tight bikini for a beach weekend

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnast Livvy Dunne is pulling off Baywatch vibes from the beach while stunning in a weekend bikini look. The 19-year-old Louisana State University gymnast is now the most followed NCAA athlete on social media, and her Instagram photos prove why.

Posting last Sunday, the teen sensation went abs-out in a black two-piece, and she kept her caption snappy, too.

Livvy Dunne stuns in tight bikini on the beach

The artistic gymnast delighted her 1.8 million fans with two photos, opening with an ahoy vibe as she leaned against blue-painted woods forming a beach hut.

The blonde showcased her rock-hard torso and toned legs in high-waisted bikini bottoms, also going sporty as she modeled a long-sleeved and rash guard-style crop top to match.

Wearing her blonde hair down as it blew in the breeze, Livvy captivated fans with a direct gaze and one hand to her head, also driving her army of fans to swipe for more.

The next shot showed Dunne in candid mode as she laughed on the beach while barefoot and enjoying powder-soft sands. “What’s up ‘bu!” she wrote, tagging herself in Malibu, CA.

Livvy tends to harness her gymnast edge in photos, but she’ll branch out. On May 22, the popular star opted for a tennis girl look as she posed in a leggy gray miniskirt and muscle-flaunting white top while brandishing her racquet and posing from a court. Confirming her partner status with Vuoli Clothing, Livvy wrote: “Serving looks.”

Dunne also fronts retailer American Eagle, joining main face Addison Rae.

Livvy outlines the rise of her career on her website, telling fans: “When I was nine years old, I competed level 9 and made it to regionals. The next year, at ten years old, I competed level 10 and went to NIT. My coach and I decided to try and qualify for the U.S. Challenge. I was so excited when I accomplished my goal and came in second place, for the hopes division.”

Livvy Dunne’s got design skills, too

Outlining her other love, the 2022 Coachella face adds:

“I love fashion design. I especially enjoy participating in the design of my custom leotards. I get to work on everything from the original sketches to fabric selection with my coach, Jen. It is so exciting when the finished designs win leotard contests and online polls. I love to see my ideas come to life.”

Dunne’s Instagram is followed by Olympic gymnasts Nastia Liukin and McKayla Maroney.