Gymnast Livvy Dunne in thigh-skimming miniskirt and cowboy boots is ready for game day

Livvy Dunne is looking cute for an LSU game day. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Olympic gymnast Livvy Dunne has been living it up while attending Louisiana State University and now, she’s sharing her perfect game day outfit.

Gearing up for a big day of college football, the 20-year-old athlete made sure to wear a head-turning outfit.

Fitted in a tiny white crop top tank and even smaller denim miniskirt, the star of Livvy’s outfit was her cowboy boots. The pink pair with intricate white detailed stitching fit her personality perfectly.

In the photo shared to her Instagram Stories, Livvy paired the outfit with a pair of tortoiseshell-rimmed shades and wore her blonde hair down with a middle part.

Turned to the side while posing in a doorway, her long tresses fell in waves down her back. She kicked one leg up, making her already-short skirt look even shorter and showing off her perfect gymnast legs.

Livvy tagged LSU in the photo and labeled it with “game day” followed by a double pink heart emoji.

Livvy Dunne is ready for game day. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Livvy Dunne is a top earner among college athletes

Livvy Dunne often posts on social media, showing off her luxurious life along with gorgeous photos of her athletic body and gymnast skills.

It’s no secret that NCAA athletes weren’t allowed to profit from their image until a rule change in July 2021. Now that the rules have changed, Livvy has become a top earner among college athletes, quickly becoming a millionaire after inking a few key sponsorship deals.

But she’s not just in it for the money and it looks like Livvy will be weighing offers based on what speaks to her. She’s already posted ads for companies like Forever 21 and Vuori.

“Fashion has always been a huge passion of mine,” Livvy told Forbes. “Before college, my coach and I would design my own custom leotards for all my major competitions. I love expressing myself through my style.”

She went on to explain her plans to “keep it clean” on social media because Livvy wants to be a role model for young girls. “I want to set a good example, and I want to send out a message that we’re more than just our sport. That’s very important to me.”

Livvy Dunne shows off gymnast body in a skimpy bikini

While she is careful about not posting overly racy content in an effort to maintain her role model status, Livvy still likes to share photos of herself in bikinis like this one from back in July.

While enjoying the sunshine from the front end of a boat, Livvy could be seen looking absolutely amazing in a black bikini. With one hand up and in her hair, she looked back at the camera, revealing her bikini bottoms as her long hair covered up most of the top.

Two more photos from the Instagram share showed off more of the bikini as she posed while leaning back against the boat rail and from the side with one hand down for balance.