Gymnast Livvy Dunne in thigh-skimming minidress with high heels

Livvy Dunne poses on the beach. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Artistic gymnast Livvy Dunne is stunning fans in a strappy and leggy minidress as she hits up NYC for a night out. The 19-year-old social media sensation, now the most-followed NCAA athlete, posted a quick Instagram story this weekend, sharing her travels to the Big Apple and confirming she’s a total style queen.

Going leggy, Livvy flaunted her toned figure, also proving that a little black dress is never a bad choice.

Livvy Dunne goes leggy in little black dress

The New Jersey native, popular enough to be an American Eagle promo face, sizzled in her thigh-skimming black minidress as she posed on a night-lit street.

Pulling off Khloe Kardashian vibes with her poker-long straight hair, the Louisana State University gymnast was snapped from behind as she turned around to face the camera – fans saw her slender legs and golden tan as she threw in a pair of clear perspex heels.

Also donning snazzy shades, the TikTok sensation wrote:

“NEW YORK CITY, N.Y,” as a map pin.

Livvy Dunne wears a minidress in the street. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Things are going from strength to strength for Dunne, who is followed by 1.8 million on Instagram and 5.5 million on TikTok. The stunner now joins the likes of TikTok superstar Addison Rae in fronting clothing brand American Eagle – she also holds a partner status with Vuori Clothing.

“Hi, my name is Olivia, but my friends call me Livvy. I started gymnastics when i was three years old because I wanted a sparkly pink leotard. But, little did I know what an exciting future was ahead of me. When I was five years old, I was invited to try out for the pre-team at my gym ENA,” Dunne writes on her website.

“In March 2017 I was selected to represent the United States in Italy at the Jesolo Trophy competition. It was such an honor to be added to the USA National Team. Our USA junior team won the gold All Around medal! It was very exciting,” she adds.

Livvy Dunne gaining celebrity followers on Instagram

Dunne is now followed by Olympic gymnasts Nastia Liukin and McKayla Maroney on Instagram. The Plantfuel athlete, meanwhile, follows celebrities including makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and supermodel Hailey Bieber. Seven days ago, Livvy stunned fans in a tight bikini from Malibu Beach, showing off her rock-hard abs and sending out lifeguard vibes as she wrote: “What’s up ‘bu!” Her post came as a paid partnership with Vuori.