Gymnast Livvy Dunne in spandex for upside-down splits

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Gymnast Livvy Dunne is proving what she’s made of with a flexible and strong display – while upside-down.

The 19-year-old Louisana State University gymnast is now the most-followed NCAA athlete on social media, and her 5.5 million TikTok followers have gotten some new content.

Livvy Dunne stuns with flexible showoff in tight spandex

Posting last weekend, Livvy shared a video of herself indoors, on the floor, and stretching herself out in positions that rival the Olympic gymnastics team.

The teen sensation was filmed on a colorful carpet and using her forearms to support her entire body weight.

Wearing skintight black as she modeled a muscle-back bodysuit flaunting her super-toned figure, the blonde was seen raising up her legs and hosting her entire body up for a 180-degree pose, then floating her legs around into the splits – first forward, then side.

Also wearing socks as she pointed her toes, the American Eagle ambassador kept steady and strong throughout, writing:

“I kinda sorta like this trend :)” She added a #foryou and #gymnastics.

Livvy, followed by 1.8 million on Instagram, is active on both platforms, with the latter seeing her earning cash as she shouts out brands including American Eagle and Vuori Clothing. Dunne is also a Plantfuel face. In October of last year, she opened up to NY Post on her fast rise to fame, also touching on her massive social media presence.

Livvy Dunne totally okay with ‘pressure’ from social media

“I don’t feel too much pressure, because doing social media is always something that I’ve loved, and I’ve always taken it pretty seriously,” Livvy revealed. “At times, I can get overwhelmed with how busy things are, but I don’t feel pressure on a day-to-day basis.” The artistic gymnast also noted how the pandemic had contributed to her rising following, continuing:

“I was quarantined in Florida and I just started making content at the beach, doing flips and filming it. My videos started to get on the ‘for you’ page [on Instagram] a lot more, so more people saw them … and it took off. Then I went to LSU and the Louisiana following — they’re the best.”

Livvy is followed by Olympic gymnasts Nastia Liukin and McKayla Maroney on Instagram. Meanwhile, she keeps tabs on stars including makeup mogul Kylie Jenner and supermodel Hailey Bieber, alongside following both Nastia and McKayla. Fans are likely waiting to see what Livvy posts next.