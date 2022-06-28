Gymnast Livvy Dunne in skimpy spandex for flexible flip

Livvy Dunne poses close up. Pic credit: @livvydunne/Instagram

Teen gymnastics sensation Livvy Dunne is impressing fans with her “new old skills” – if these are the old ones, the brand-new ones must be quite something.

The 19-year-old Louisiana State University gymnast posted a quick Story for her 1.9 million Instagram followers this week – while Livvy boasts an impressive Instagram fanbase, it’s her 5.5 million TikTok followers that most contribute towards her being the most followed NCAA athlete on social media.

Livvy Dunne stuns with flexible backflip

Showing off her flexibility and agility, the blonde shared a gym moment while limbering up as she flipped herself around and onto a beam.

Shot inside a training gym, the American Eagle partner kept practical in tight, black gym shorts from Nike, also rocking a dark, strappy top as she delivered her moves barefoot.

Wearing her blonde locks in a bun, Livvy prepped her move by stretching her arms up while on a springboard, then easily back-flipping and landing on the beam with a flawless finish.

“New old skills,” a caption read.

Livvy doesn’t just post gymnastics content. The athlete is fast rising in the world of promo and influencing as brands snap her up, with the latest gig seeing her front clothing brand Forever 21. The star also holds a partner status with Vuori Clothing and Plantfuel, alongside regularly promoting sporty apparel label American Eagle. AE is also the parent brand to Aerie, fronted by 26-year-old Olympic gymnast Aly Raisman.

Livvy Dunne says brand profiles haven’t changed her

Speaking to Forbes about juggling gymnastics with a rising promo career, Dunne revealed:

“Nothing has changed at all with my social media stuff. I take it very seriously, and I keep it clean. And mostly I just want to be a role model to young girls. I want to set a good example, and I want to send out a message that we’re more than just our sport. That’s very important to me.” At the time, Livvy had just landed her first major deal with Vuori, stating:

“This is my first exclusive brand deal I’ve ever done, so I was trying to find a brand to work with that is authentic to me and that I would want to introduce to my audience to because they trust me.”

Livvy’s Instagram is followed by Olympic gymnasts Nastia Liukin and McKayla Maroney. Singer Jessie James Decker also keeps tabs on her.